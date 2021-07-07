Nu Skin Hosts Annual Force for Good Day to Give Back to Local Communities

PROVO, Utah, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin (NYSE: NUS) is hosting its annual Force for Good Day as part of its commitment to humanitarian efforts both locally and globally. It is a day set aside for Nu Skin brand affiliates, employees and their families to participate in local service projects focused on benefiting the lives of thousands of at-risk children around the globe.

The company's Force for Good Day projects support the company's broader humanitarian efforts including improving the lives of children, nourishing future generations, caring for our planet and investing in local communities.

This year at Nu Skin's global headquarters, employees and their families will be working with the Boys and Girls Club, the Franklin Community Center, The Elizabeth Smart Foundation and KultureCity. After receiving educational training on keeping children safe and understanding the needs of those with disabilities, participants will work together to create 2,600 items including backpacks filled with books and learning materials, flashcards for second language learners, trauma and sensory kits and blankets.

"Nu Skin's force for good culture is something we live year-round, and Force for Good Day is a focused effort to bring everyone together to serve in our communities," said Ryan Napierski, president and CEO-elect. "Our annual Force for Good day especially inspires our global brand affiliates, customers, and employees to dedicate their resources and time to help children in need, while celebrating the impact we have made on hundreds of thousands of children around the world. Whether at home or abroad, Nu Skin always strives to be a force for good."

Global Force for Good Day Projects

A sample of this year's global Force for Good Day projects includes:

Japan – During the month of June, employees participated in a food drive for single-parent households, hosted a television broadcast focusing on nutritional assistance and educational support and encouraged the continuation of recycling to help employees establish sustainable practices. 1,700 stationery kits will be sent to nursing homes in regions affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake.

– During the month of June, employees participated in a food drive for single-parent households, hosted a television broadcast focusing on nutritional assistance and educational support and encouraged the continuation of recycling to help employees establish sustainable practices. 1,700 stationery kits will be sent to nursing homes in regions affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake. Europe – During June, employees collectively walked, ran, and cycled 5,000 km to raise funds for local charities.

– During June, employees collectively walked, ran, and cycled 5,000 km to raise funds for local charities. Korea – In July, Nu Skin employees are partnering with the Korean Red Cross to give 300 low-income families gift boxes with needed sanitation and medical supplies.

Additional markets still experiencing greater pandemic restrictions have continued to provide COVID-19 relief in their markets. Several plan to schedule their projects later in the year as restrictions are lifted.

