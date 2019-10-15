Nu Skin Introduces New Products and Initiatives and Raises $1.5 Million for Children's Causes at Nu Skin LIVE!

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin concluded its biennial Nu Skin LIVE! event in Salt Lake City with more than 12,500 attendees, along with tens of thousands more viewing from around the world via live stream. As part of the conference, the company shared its strategy for product development in beauty and wellness through bioinnovation, which combines sustainable sourcing with its well-established science and technology.

"This is an exciting time to be a part of Nu Skin. We are focused more than ever on our efforts to be disruptive, innovative and help our sales leaders succeed and be a force for good," said Ritch Wood, chief executive officer. "By focusing on investments that empower our sales leaders, we will help them reach their potential while disrupting the beauty and wellness industry. Together we can create a legacy of opportunity, success and sustainability for people around the world."

Nu Skin has a 35-year legacy of bringing innovative skin care and nutritional products to market and its bioinnovation uniquely combines the best thinking in science, technology and sourcing:

Nu Skin products are deeply rooted in world-class science such as the research in gene expression that is utilized in the company's ageLOC line of products and the numerous published scientific articles from its team of more than 75 in-house scientists

such as the research in gene expression that is utilized in the company's ageLOC line of products and the numerous published scientific articles from its team of more than 75 in-house scientists The company's strength in technology is evident in award-winning, patented products like ageLOC LumiSpa, Galvanic Spa and ageLOC Me, which led to recognition earlier this year as the world's #1 at-home beauty device system brand

is evident in award-winning, patented products like ageLOC LumiSpa, Galvanic Spa and ageLOC Me, which led to recognition earlier this year as the world's #1 at-home beauty device system brand The addition of sourcing through controlled environment agriculture (CEA) to the company's already stringent 6S sourcing process is adding the transparency consumers are increasingly demanding that the ingredients in their products are pure, clean and sustainable

"Our bioinnovations combine the best science, technology and sourcing elements for maximum performance, scientific integrity and consumer appeal in a unique way that is unmatched in the beauty and wellness industry," said Kevin Fuller, senior vice president of global product and brand.

New Products, Sustainability Efforts and Milestones

During the conference, Nu Skin made several announcements including its new products being introduced in the coming months, several sustainability pledges to be a responsible steward of our planet including holding an energy-neutral event and the achievement of serving 650 million meals to malnourished children through its Nourish the Children initiative.

Raised Funds for Children's Causes

Fundraising at Nu Skin LIVE! from the Force for Good party and auction, as well as other fundraising initiatives, generated more than $1.5 million in donations for the company's global force for good projects. All proceeds will go directly to children in need.

About Nu Skin

Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE, Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.

