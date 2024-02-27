Nu Skin Launches RenuSpa iO, a New Personalized Beauty and Wellness Device

The new self-care system uses unique adaptive microcurrent technology to help the body restore, revitalize and refresh through skin stimulation

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS), a global beauty and wellness leader, today introduced Nu Skin RenuSpa iO, a smart beauty and wellness device designed to promote overall wellness and body confidence through skin stimulation. RenuSpa iO is an FDA-cleared microcurrent body device and the latest innovation from the world's best-selling brand for beauty device systems for six consecutive years.*

The one-of-a-kind device helps your body restore, revitalize and refresh
Introducing Nu Skin RenuSpa iO
RenuSpa iO is a one-of-a-kind device that helps to restore wellbeing, revitalize your appearance and refresh your body through skin stimulation. The device uses patent-pending adaptive microcurrent technology that continuously adapts (more than 80 times per second) to your skin's conductivity throughout each session. The patent-pending design of the metallic nodes on the device help provide a smooth, comfortable massage. Designed for use on the upper and lower legs, arms and abdomen, the nodes are designed to perfectly fit the contours of your body and glide smoothly over your skin.

"We've expanded our best-selling beauty device portfolio to now include our first integrated beauty and wellness device," said Ryan Napierski, president and CEO at Nu Skin. "RenuSpa iO provides visible beauty benefits, as well as comprehensive wellness benefits to help the body restore, revitalize and refresh. RenuSpa iO delivers all these benefits with a unique and personalized at-home experience."

Using the Nu Skin Vera® app, you can view live data insights throughout your personalized RenuSpa iO experience to see how the adaptive microcurrent technology adjusts in real time. The app offers guided tutorials, a library of routines and usage tracking to help see results over time. You also get a personalized iO score to help you stay motivated.  

"RenuSpa iO is game-changing technology for the global beauty and wellness market," said Steve Hatchett, executive vice president and chief product officer at Nu Skin. "RenuSpa iO is the result of years of Nu Skin research on microcurrent technology and how to make it easy to use, comfortable and effective. On average, RenuSpa iO makes 25,000 real-time adjustments each session, creating one of the most personalized and powerful ways to support improvements to beauty and overall feelings of wellbeing."

Through skin stimulation, RenuSpa iO helps to:

  • Depuff the skin's appearance
  • Visibly contour and reduce the appearance of dimples for a smoother, radiant look
  • Visibly tone and sculpt
  • Visibly firm and tighten for a more youthful appearance
  • Provide a spa-like experience to lift mood, improve overall feelings of wellbeing, and help you look and feel better
  • Leave the skin feeling energized
  • Leave the body feeling refreshed and relaxed
  • Provide a smooth, comfortable massage

Clinical Testing

Nu Skin commissioned a 12-week study of the RenuSpa iO with 42 participants between the ages of 25 and 65. The participants used the RenuSpa iO device with Nu Skin Conductive Gel five times a week for five minutes per area (e.g., abdomen, back of upper arm, back of upper thigh including buttocks) to assess visible skin depuffing, toning and sculpting. Thigh and arm circumferences were taken at baseline and at weeks 2, 4, 8 and 12.

Comparing use after 12 weeks to baseline, the study showed the ability of Nu Skin RenuSpa iO device, through skin stimulation, to visibly tone, hydrate, and reduce the appearance of dimpled skin on the upper thigh and abdomen. Participants noted improvements in the appearance of their skin's firmness, smoothness and contour.

Availability

The Nu Skin RenuSpa iO is now available in the U.S. for $375. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

The Nu Skin Vera app is available for download on all smart phones and pairs with any RenuSpa iO device to deliver a premium connected experience. 

About Nu Skin Enterprises

The Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) family of companies includes Nu Skin and Rhyz Inc. Nu Skin is an integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform, which operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide. Backed by nearly 40 years of scientific research, the company's products help people look, feel and live their best with brands including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and ageLOC® anti-aging, which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Formed in 2018, Rhyz is a synergistic ecosystem of consumer, technology and manufacturing companies focused on innovation within the beauty, wellness and lifestyle categories.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Retail Value RSP terms; all channels; 2017 to 2022. Beauty Systems are at-home Skin Care Beauty Devices that are exclusively paired or recommended to be used with a topical consumable of the same brand. Claim verification based on Euromonitor custom research and methodology conducted April - June of 2023. Sales of at-home skin care beauty devices includes sales of electric facial cleansers as defined in Passport database. This category does not include hair care/removal appliances, body shavers, and oral care appliances.

