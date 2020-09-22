Nu Skin Makes Additional Sustainability Pledges To Honor Utah Climate Week

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin today announced additional sustainability pledges focusing on zero-waste. These new pledges come during Utah Climate Week and support the Utah Sustainability Business Coalition's call for companies to make measurable sustainability pledges to support the environment.

The company pledged to decrease its waste an additional 30 percent at its global headquarters and committed to educating 100 percent of its employees on best practices to fully leverage Nu Skin's programs for recycling and proper waste disposal by the end of 2021. These new commitments are in addition to the company's previously announced goals around the company's three sustainability areas of focus: people, product, and planet. All the company's commitments and progress can be found at nuskin.com/sustainability.

"We are committed to being responsible stewards of our planet and leaving it better for the next generation," said Ritch Wood, Nu Skin CEO. "During the past several years, we have made a concerted effort to integrate sustainability practices throughout our business. Whether it is responsibly sourcing ingredients, reducing our carbon footprint or utilizing more environmentally friendly packaging, we want to make sure we are caring for our planet in a responsible way."

Nu Skin is one of the founding members of the Utah Sustainability Business Coalition, a network of local businesses who joined together to lead, network and collaborate on sustainability issues. With this week marking Utah Climate Week, member organizations are making pledges to care for the planet and will be addressed by Utah's Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox on a webinar this morning focusing on how businesses can make sustainable changes within their organizations.

In addition to the new pledges, Nu Skin has been recognized for its sustainability efforts from the Business Intelligence Group and from Provo City's sustainability and natural resource committee. The Business Intelligence Group recently recognized Nu Skin with a 2020 Sustainability award for its earth-friendly work, and Provo City has made Nu Skin the first honoree of its Maximum Green Award for efforts in reducing solid waste by 30 percent since 2018 and energy usage by 21 percent since 2015.

About Nu Skin

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.

