Nu Skin Named one of America's Best-in-state Employers by Forbes

PROVO, Utah, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of America's Best Employers in Utah for 2019. The company has consistently been recognized as a top employer in its industry and its markets around the world, and this recognition is part of Forbes' inaugural listing of Best Employers by State.

"As Nu Skin has grown the past 35 years into a multi-billion-dollar, global company, we have continually strengthened our enriching and uplifting culture and family-like atmosphere that are the core of who we are," said Ritch Wood, CEO. "Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and our investments are focused on empowering them to reach their potential."

For 35 years Nu Skin has operated with the mission to be a force for good by empowering people to improve lives, which includes providing an enriching, uplifting culture. Some of the key benefits and programs Nu Skin has become known for include:

Numerous employee activities throughout the year, including holiday events and a summer party at a local theme park exclusively for employees and their families

A paid day off for community service of each employee's choosing as well as a company service day and a sponsored service trip to Malawi for several employees each year

for several employees each year Dedicated work hours and space for innovation and brainstorming

Resources and training to drive customer-centric focus and professional development throughout the business

Generous bonus structure and 401k matching along with award-winning retirement readiness planning

matching along with award-winning retirement readiness planning Wellness programs that reduce health insurance premiums, an on-site fitness center and monthly allowance for Nu Skin products

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to survey more than 80,000 Americans working for companies with at least 500 employees. All surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions on their own employer as well as other employers in their respective industries.

About Nu Skin

Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.

SOURCE Nu Skin