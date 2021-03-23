Nu Skin Named the World's #1 Brand for Beauty Device Systems for Four Consecutive Years

"We have taken an innovative approach in the rapidly growing at-home beauty device market by offering device systems that combine scientifically formulated serums and treatments with beauty devices," said Ryan Napierski, president. "We believe this scientific rigor in both device and ingredient delivery is a unique strength that other beauty brands can't easily duplicate. We continue to strengthen our industry-leading position with the introduction of new devices and a roadmap that includes connected devices to personalize the customer experience and combines our devices with our Pharmanex nutritional supplements for scientifically proven results that address beauty from both the inside and the outside."

Global research firms including Euromonitor, Mintel and Kline all reported growth in anti-aging beauty devices in 2020 in key markets including the U.S. and China. Likewise, Nu Skin's portfolio of beauty device systems helped drive revenue growth in 2020 and an increase in the company's customer base to more than 1.5 million consumers. Through Nu Skin's EmpowerMe interactive, digital experience, customers can easily find the right devices and consumables for their skin care needs. As customers experience the skin care benefits they can obtain from one of the company's beauty devices, it creates an opportunity for them to continue usage and engage in an expanded range of personalized treatments in the future.

Nu Skin offers an innovative portfolio of award-winning beauty devices including its newest addition, ageLOC Boost, which features unique, variable pulse microcurrent technology that instantly activates the skin for natural radiance. In addition, Nu Skin's device family includes: ageLOC Galvanic Spa®, ageLOC Body Spa, Nu Skin Facial Spa, ageLOC Me®, ageLOC LumiSpa® and ageLOC LumiSpa Accent to address a range of consumers' top skin care concerns such as brightness, cleansing, firming, hydrating, acne and the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

About Nu Skin

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE, Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.

Nu Skin Social Media Channels

