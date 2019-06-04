Nu Skin Participates In Global Humanitarian Effort To Celebrate 35th Anniversary

PROVO, Utah, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin is celebrating its 35th anniversary with humanitarian efforts in more than 20 countries. As part of the company's annual Force for Good Day, sales leaders, employees and their families are participating in service projects focused on benefiting the lives of thousands of children.

The company's Force for Good Day projects support the Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation's mission to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances. This year at Nu Skin's global headquarters, employees and their families are providing service in the local community at libraries, schools, parks, recycling centers and nonprofit organizations. Employees will paint, clean-up and beautify the community as they perform meaningful service.

"Nu Skin's force for good culture is instilled year-round," said Ritch Wood, chief executive officer. "Our annual Force for Good day especially inspires our global sales leaders, customers and employees to dedicate their resources and time to help children in need, while celebrating the impact we have made on hundreds of thousands of children around the world. Whether at home or abroad, Nu Skin always strives to be a force for good."

Global Force for Good Day Projects

A sample of this year's global Force for Good Day projects includes:

Greater China – Nu Volunteers in Greater China will be spending the day with elementary students and teaching them safety skills.

– Nu Volunteers in will be spending the day with elementary students and teaching them safety skills. Singapore – Nu Skin Singapore employees will be distributing 500 goodie bags to children in hospitals.

– Nu Skin Singapore employees will be distributing 500 goodie bags to children in hospitals. Indonesia – Employees in Indonesia will be assembling and delivering 1,000 school kits for children in orphanages.

– Employees in will be assembling and delivering 1,000 school kits for children in orphanages. South Africa – Nu Skin employees in South Africa will be hosting a charity event for an orphanage to teach more than 150 children entrepreneurial skills.

About the Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation

The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation provides grants that improve the lives of children by offering hope for a life free from disease, illiteracy and poverty. It began as a campaign in 1996 and was formally organized as a nonprofit foundation two years later. The Foundation is funded by Nu Skin distributor and employee donations and from 25 cents of the sale of each Nu Skin Epoch product. Nu Skin covers all administrative and overhead costs, allowing for 100 percent of donations to be used for humanitarian and charitable causes. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the United States. More information is available at forceforgood.org.

About Nu Skin

Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.

