Nu Skin President Named Chairman of the Board of the Direct Selling Association

PROVO, Utah, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin President Ryan Napierski has been selected to lead the direct selling industry as chairman of the board of the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA). He began his one-year appointment as chairman at the DSA Annual Conference on June 4.

"I am proud to be affiliated with so many outstanding member companies and suppliers and am excited to work with our DSA leadership team," said Napierski. "Our team will focus on three key objectives this year – ensuring the reputation of the direct selling industry accurately reflects its integrity; repositioning our association to take full advantage of the macro trends of the gig economy, social sharing and the millennial workforce; and rejuvenating the industry to provide greater opportunities for all who seek the empowerment our industry has to offer."

DSA President Joe Mariano added, "Ryan has been a leader in direct selling for years, both here in the United States and abroad, and has exercised that leadership as part of DSA's board of directors and executive committee. In his role as chairman of the board, he will no doubt bring creativity and innovation to the association and entire direct selling industry."

Napierski, who has been serving as treasurer of the DSA board for the past year, is the second Nu Skin executive to serve as chairman of the DSA. Nu Skin's former CEO, Truman Hunt, held this position from 2014 to 2015.

About the Direct Selling Association

The Direct Selling Association (DSA) is the national trade association for companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to independent sellers to market and sell products and services, typically outside of a fixed retail establishment. In 2017, 18.6 million Americans were involved in some capacity in direct selling in every state, congressional district and community across the United States. In 2017, direct selling generated $34.9 billion in retail sales.

About Nu Skin

Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.

