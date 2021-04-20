Nu Skin Receives Multiple Industry Awards For Culture, Workplace And Financial Performance

PROVO, Utah, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin, a global leader in innovative beauty and wellness products powered by its dynamic opportunity platform, received multiple recognitions as part of the Direct Selling News (DSN) Global Celebration. At the virtual event, Nu Skin was the inaugural recipient of the Bravo Global Good Award, the only six-time winner of best places to work, recognized as the sixth largest direct selling company in the world and noted for its customer-centric focus.

"From Nu Skin's world-class beauty and wellness products that help people look and feel their best to a rewarding business opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs, we offer what the world needs," said Ryan Napierski, president and CEO-elect. "These recognitions are not only a reflection of who we are but of the mission that has been central to Nu Skin's culture since its founding. While we strive to improve each year by doing more and doing it better, it is all built on the same mission of being a force for good by empowering people to improve lives that was part of our founding more than 35 years ago."

Global Force for Good

The Bravo Global Good Award was introduced this year to recognize companies leading the way toward meaningful global responsibility, and Nu Skin became the first-ever recipient of the award. The Global Good Award specifically recognizes companies that take proactive approaches to environmental, philanthropic and social responsibility issues. Nu Skin's ongoing efforts to be a global force for good through its charitable projects, community programs, feeding initiatives and sustainability commitments contributed to this recognition.

Industry-leading Workplace and Culture

In being named as one of the best places to work for the sixth consecutive year, Nu Skin is the only company that has been recognized every year since the award's establishment in 2016. Best Places to Work honorees are determined through thousands of anonymous, employee-based surveys within the direct selling industry. These surveys measure traits like employee engagement and enjoyment, workplace culture, inclusive environment and how well the company vision aligns with its workforce.

"This past year, we have seen more than ever how our employees really embody Nu Skin's culture and values," said Jeff Bettinger, chief human resources officer. "It can really test a company's culture and unity when everyone is working remotely with very few in-person interactions, and we have taken a lot of extra steps to help our employees adjust to these unfamiliar circumstances. It is our employees, however, who really helped us find creative ways to connect with one another. They have shown us their resiliency and goodness as they have rallied together to take care of others, all while keeping our business growing and thriving."

Sixth-largest Global Direct Selling Company

Nu Skin was also recognized for its revenue in 2020, ranking at #6 in the DSN Global 100. This marks the company's highest ranking in the 12 years they have been compiled. In addition, Nu Skin was noted as one of eight companies that received Platinum Status in the Direct Selling News Customer-Centric Recognition Program during the past year. This is the highest level of recognition for being a customer-centric company in the direct selling industry.

About Nu Skin

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.

SOURCE Nu Skin