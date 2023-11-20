NU Standard® Founder & HYDRASILK® Creator Autumn Brown Yarbrough Awarded Sally Beauty's 2023 Black Diamond Award for Excellence

The multi-generational entrepreneur becomes the second individual ever to receive the prestigious award, in honor of her significant contributions to the Black beauty and haircare industries, and to her community.

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn Brown Yarbrough, Founder of NU Standard® — a state-of-the-art haircare and wellness brand for the "busy queen" on-the-go — was newly awarded the 2023 Black Diamond Award by Sally Beauty on June 22, 2023. Yarbrough marks the second recipient ever to receive the prestigious award, for her significant contributions to the Black haircare industry and to her community. Just recently, CosmoProf — the leading distributor of salon products to Licensed Professionals in the hair industry — recognized Yarbrough once again for the award, at its 2023 CosmoProf Leadership Summit on October 23rd in Plano, Texas.

Continue Reading
Dana Ranger, CosmoProf Senior Manager of Planning & Merchandising stands with Autumn Brown Yarbrough with the Sally Beauty Black Diamond Award.
"I'm so excited and incredibly honored to accept the Black Diamond Award by Sally Beauty," said Autumn Brown Yarbrough, CEO and Founder of NU Standard®. "As a third-generation haircare founder, I look forward to continuing the legacy that my family has set forth, by maintaining a commitment of excellence in products, service and innovation."

The inaugural Black Diamond Award was awarded by Sally Beauty to Jesseca Harris-Dupart, CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, during Black History Month in 2023. Yarbrough is the second recipient of the award, with key figures from Sally Beauty's Black Diamond Group at the helm for her recognition, including: April Holt, General Vice President of BSG Stores Operation; Jennifer Gibson, Director of Merchandising for BSG Haircare and Styling; and Dana Ranger, Senior Manager of Planning and Merchandising. The honor follows Autumn's receipt of the 2022 Comer Cottrell, Jr. Legacy Award, named after her late grandfather and given by Sadiaa Beauty and Legacy West, during Black Business Month. 

As of late, Yarbrough launched a new professional haircare treatment called the HYDRASILK® Hydrating Bond System, exclusively with CosmoProf stores nationwide. The launch marked the first-ever distribution of a bond system curated by a Black woman and specifically designed for textured hair, regardless of ethnicity. In less than one year, HYDRASILK® is now being administered as an essential component for hair strengthening, hydration and wellness by Licensed Professionals in select salons nationwide.

For more information on NU Standard®, HYDRASILK®, or Autumn Brown Yarbrough, visit hydrasilkpro.com.

