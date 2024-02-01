NU Standard® Salutes Black Beauty Innovators With Black Beauty Effect Film Screening and Dallas Salon Takeover

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black History Month, NU Standard will commemorate the monumental contributions of Black beauty icons with a two-day celebration. The tribute begins with a VIP screening of Netflix's "The Black Beauty Effect" at Violet Crown Cinema on February 15, 2024, and continues thereafter with NU Standard's Hydrasilk Salon Takeover at The Meke Stephens Salon on February 16, 2024.

In honor of the legendary Comer Cottrell, Jr. (founder of Pro-Line International) — whose innovations historically transformed the hair and beauty industry for the black community — NU Standard has curated a Film Night experience spotlighting "The Crown Effect" episode from "The Black Beauty Effect" series, followed by a live Q&A panel. The discussion will offer a deep dive into the series' production and explore the significant influence of Black beauty standards on both culture and society.

The panel will feature esteemed panelists: Andrea Lewis (creator of "The Black Beauty Effect"); CJ Faison, (producer of "The Black Beauty Effect"); and two emerging leaders in the beauty industry, Keya Neal (prominent DEI educator featured in HBO's "Not So Pretty," and Founder of the national movement Texture vs. Race); and Autumn Yarbrough (CEO and Founder of NU Standard). Yarbrough is the first Black woman to develop a hair bonding system for one of the leading professional beauty distributors, Cosmo Prof.

NU Standard's Black Beauty Film Night Details:

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Venue: Violet Crown Cinema, 3699 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX

The celebration extends into the following day with the "Hydrasilk Salon Takeover" at The Meke Stephens Salon. Crafted by beauty mavens Meke Stephens (trained by Vidal Sassoon), and Chassidi "CeCe" Sillemon Williams, the event aims to reintegrate textured hair clientele into salon culture. This instructional affair features the groundbreaking Hydrasilk Hydrating Bond System, which caters to all forms of textured hair and sets a new benchmark in hydrating bond technology.

NU Standard's Hydrasilk Salon Takeover Details:

Date: Friday, February 16, 2024

Time: 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: The Meke Stephens Salon, 1409 Botham Jean Blvd Suite 228, Dallas, TX

Focus: Mastery of advanced silk press, styling, and cutting techniques with the Hydrasilk Hydrating Bond System

Media representatives, community and industry leaders, as well as seasoned stylists are cordially invited to partake in this momentous event.

