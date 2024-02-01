NU Standard® Salutes Black Beauty Innovators With Black Beauty Effect Film Screening and Dallas Salon Takeover

News provided by

NU Standard

01 Feb, 2024, 08:43 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black History Month, NU Standard will commemorate the monumental contributions of Black beauty icons with a two-day celebration. The tribute begins with a VIP screening of Netflix's "The Black Beauty Effect" at Violet Crown Cinema on February 15, 2024, and continues thereafter with NU Standard's Hydrasilk Salon Takeover at The Meke Stephens Salon on February 16, 2024.

In honor of the legendary Comer Cottrell, Jr. (founder of Pro-Line International) — whose innovations historically transformed the hair and beauty industry for the black community — NU Standard has curated a Film Night experience spotlighting "The Crown Effect" episode from "The Black Beauty Effect" series, followed by a live Q&A panel. The discussion will offer a deep dive into the series' production and explore the significant influence of Black beauty standards on both culture and society.

The panel will feature esteemed panelists: Andrea Lewis (creator of "The Black Beauty Effect"); CJ Faison, (producer of "The Black Beauty Effect"); and two emerging leaders in the beauty industry, Keya Neal (prominent DEI educator featured in HBO's "Not So Pretty," and Founder of the national movement Texture vs. Race); and Autumn Yarbrough (CEO and Founder of NU Standard). Yarbrough is the first Black woman to develop a hair bonding system for one of the leading professional beauty distributors, Cosmo Prof.

NU Standard's Black Beauty Film Night Details:

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Venue: Violet Crown Cinema, 3699 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX

The celebration extends into the following day with the "Hydrasilk Salon Takeover" at The Meke Stephens Salon. Crafted by beauty mavens Meke Stephens (trained by Vidal Sassoon), and Chassidi "CeCe" Sillemon Williams, the event aims to reintegrate textured hair clientele into salon culture. This instructional affair features the groundbreaking Hydrasilk Hydrating Bond System, which caters to all forms of textured hair and sets a new benchmark in hydrating bond technology.

NU Standard's Hydrasilk Salon Takeover Details:

Date: Friday, February 16, 2024

Time: 8:00 AM1:00 PM

Location: The Meke Stephens Salon, 1409 Botham Jean Blvd Suite 228, Dallas, TX

Focus: Mastery of advanced silk press, styling, and cutting techniques with the Hydrasilk Hydrating Bond System

Media representatives, community and industry leaders, as well as seasoned stylists are cordially invited to partake in this momentous event.

For further details, press credentials, and to confirm attendance, please contact the NU Standard PR team via email at [email protected]. For more information on NU Standard®, visit nustandardhair.com

Media Contact:
Leah Frazier
[email protected]
469-428-7498

SOURCE NU Standard

Also from this source

NU Standard® Founder & HYDRASILK® Creator Autumn Brown Yarbrough Awarded Sally Beauty's 2023 Black Diamond Award for Excellence

NU Standard® Founder & HYDRASILK® Creator Autumn Brown Yarbrough Awarded Sally Beauty's 2023 Black Diamond Award for Excellence

Autumn Brown Yarbrough, Founder of NU Standard® — a state-of-the-art haircare and wellness brand for the "busy queen" on-the-go — was newly awarded...
NU Standard® Launches 6-City Tour to Educate and Demonstrate the HYDRASILK® Bonding System to Achieve Healthier Hair

NU Standard® Launches 6-City Tour to Educate and Demonstrate the HYDRASILK® Bonding System to Achieve Healthier Hair

NU Standard®, a state-of-the-art haircare brand curated for the "Busy Queen" on-the-go, is thrilled to announce its inaugural HYDRASILK® 6-City...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

Image1

African American

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.