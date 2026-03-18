Nuage Designs Acquires Treasury Rentals, Expanding Into Full-Service Tabletop for Events

MIAMI, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuage Designs, the Miami-based event rental company known for its curated collection of textiles and furnishings, today announced the acquisition of Treasury Rentals, a leading South Florida tabletop rental company. The move positions Nuage as a full-service event design resource, now offering clients access to an extensive and curated range of chargers, dinnerware, flatware, glassware, and accessories alongside its existing collection of linens and furnishings.

The acquisition brings together two companies that share a commitment to considered design and exceptional client experience. Treasury Rentals has earned a strong reputation in the events industry for the quality and breadth of its tabletop offering, and its full inventory has been integrated into the Nuage Designs collection effective immediately.

Emily Waters, founder of Treasury Rentals, joins Nuage as Manager of Tabletop Product Development. Waters brings over a decade of expertise and an established network within the events industry, and will oversee the tabletop division as it scales within the Nuage portfolio.

"This is a meaningful step forward for Nuage," said Pablo Oliveira, Founder and CEO of Nuage. "Our clients have always trusted us to bring a cohesive vision to their events. By adding tabletop to our line up, we can now deliver that vision from the linen to the place setting, and do it with the same level of care and quality they have expected from us for over two decades."

The full tabletop collection made its debut on the Nuage Designs website at www.nuagedesigns.com on March 18th 2026, with a launch video available at https://youtu.be/UJ1xq_L3NdI.

About Nuage

Nuage is a Miami-based event rental company offering a carefully curated collection of textiles, furnishings, and now tabletop for events of all scales. Known for its design-forward aesthetic and exceptional service, Nuage partners with event planners, DMCs, and hospitality clients across the country to bring elevated experiences to life. Learn more at www.nuagedesigns.com.

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SOURCE Nuage Designs