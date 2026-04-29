NUAI Investor Alert: New Era Energy & Digital Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Management Allegedly Concealed Fraudulent Scheme: Levi & Korsinsky

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) during the period from November 6, 2024 through December 29, 2025 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Shares of NUAI declined 41%, a loss of $1.87 per share, following reports that the New Mexico Attorney General had filed a lawsuit alleging the Company orchestrated a fraudulent oil-and-gas scheme. The Court has set June 1, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, endowments, and asset managers that held NUAI securities during the Class Period face particular considerations. A securities class action has been filed alleging New Era Energy and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements about the Company's progress on its flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project and concealed involvement in a scheme to siphon revenue from oil and gas wells while evading environmental cleanup obligations. Fiduciaries with oversight of portfolios that included NUAI may need to assess whether pursuing recovery is consistent with their duties to beneficiaries.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional holders with losses in NUAI may have fiduciary obligations to evaluate participation in available recovery mechanisms

Lead plaintiff appointment gives institutional investors direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection

Serving as lead plaintiff does not require out-of-pocket expenditures; securities class actions are prosecuted on a contingency basis

Institutional investors with the largest documented losses are typically best positioned for lead plaintiff appointment under the PSLRA

Absent class members retain the right to participate in any recovery without serving as lead plaintiff

Portfolio monitoring services can assist fiduciaries in identifying and tracking claims across holdings

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

For ERISA-governed plans that held NUAI shares, the Department of Labor has indicated that plan fiduciaries should consider participation in securities class actions as part of their duty of prudence. Failure to evaluate potential recoveries may itself raise fiduciary questions. The action contends that New Era Energy overstated permitting progress for its data center project while the Company was allegedly involved in related-party well transfers and strategic bankruptcies designed to avoid millions in environmental liabilities.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The corrective disclosures in this matter occurred in two waves. On December 12, 2025, shares fell 6.9% after a research report questioned the Company's permitting claims and its CEO's track record. On December 29, 2025, shares fell an additional 41% after reports surfaced that the New Mexico Attorney General had sued the Company, its subsidiary Solis Partners, and its CEO, alleging a fraudulent scheme involving hundreds of oil and gas wells. Institutional holders who acquired shares at prices inflated by the alleged misrepresentations may be entitled to recover the artificial inflation component of their purchase price.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiff helps ensure vigorous prosecution of claims and meaningful accountability for alleged disclosure failures that harmed all shareholders." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Request an institutional investor loss assessment or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NUAI Lawsuit

Q: When did New Era Energy allegedly mislead investors? A: The Complaint alleges the fraud began as early as November 6, 2024 and continued until the truth emerged beginning on December 12 and continuing through December 29, 2025.

Q: How much did NUAI stock drop? A: Following the Fuzzy Panda Research report, shares fell approximately 6.9% on December 12, 2025. Shares fell a further 41% on December 29, 2025 following Hunterbrook Media's report.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, dividend misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP