Nuance and Cerner Working to Improve Clinician and Patient Experiences

Companies expand their existing collaboration to integrate Nuance DAX technology that is simpler for clinicians to use and eases clinical documentation burden

ORLANDO, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, Nuance® Communications, Inc. and Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) announced that they have expanded their collaboration to integrate the Nuance® Dragon® Ambient eXperience ™ (DAX™) system into the Cerner Millennium® electronic health record (EHR). The collaboration deepens the existing integration of Nuance and Cerner technologies and is expected to help manage administrative workloads that lead to clinician burnout, expand access to care for patients, and enhance healthcare outcomes with clinical documentation that writes itself.

According to one analysis, health systems will face a shortage of 3.2 million healthcare workers by 2026. On average, physicians spend more than 16 minutes per patient in the Cerner EHR with only 15 minutes allotted for most patient appointments. Cerner and Nuance have a shared vision - using technology to improve the caregiver experience, reduce documentation burdens, increase job satisfaction, and help clinicians spend more time with patients.

This enhanced collaboration aims to offer new and advanced capabilities for caregivers designed to automate EHR data and order entry, recognize keywords that can be quickly added to a patient record (e.g., allergies, medications, orders, problems, procedure history), and offer the ability to have more complete documentation in the record. The advanced capabilities will be available for joint clients in Cerner Millennium at a later date.

"Cerner is focused on putting the patient and caregiver at the center of all we do," said Dr. Nasim Afsar, chief health officer, Cerner. "By strengthening our collaboration with Nuance to automate administrative tasks during a patient's visit, we will help caregivers get back to caring for patients faster. And it will help patients ensure they get the care they need – allowing Cerner to further enhance our value as a trusted healthcare partner within our communities."

Hospitals across the U.S. are deploying Nuance conversational and ambient AI solutions to help clinicians meet elevated demands for critical care and maintain regular healthcare services amidst staffing shortages and clinician burnout that have worsened since the pandemic. Nuance DAX securely captures and contextualizes physician-patient conversations during virtual and in-person exams, reducing the time and effort needed to document patient care in health systems across the U.S.

"Integrating Nuance DAX and our conversational AI technology with the Cerner Millennium EHR is a natural extension of our multi-year collaboration to empower physicians, nurses and other care providers with innovative capabilities for improving healthcare outcomes," said Diana Nole, executive vice president and general manager, healthcare division at Nuance. "The growing number of health systems that have deployed Nuance DAX to reduce clinician burnout are consistently reporting improvements in physician satisfaction, patient experience, and documentation quality. Deeper integration with Cerner will enable clinicians to access the benefits of ambient and conversational AI more quickly and easily – and will streamline workflows while enhancing the essential value of the EHR for delivering care."

Leveraging the power of Microsoft Azure, Nuance DAX extends the proven power of Nuance Dragon Medical solutions, named the #1 Best in KLAS: Software & Services for two consecutive years and used by more than 550,000 physicians worldwide to create a fully voice-enabled and ambient exam environment. To learn more, visit https://www.nuance.com/healthcare.html.

About Cerner

Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers a connected clinical and financial ecosystem to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, Cerner Perspectives, connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or join the discussion on Cerner's podcast Perspectives on Health & Tech.Nasdaq: CERN. Healthcare is too important to stay the same.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others. Nuance is a Microsoft company.

