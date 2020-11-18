Nuance Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020:

GAAP revenue of $352.9 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share of $(0.08) .

and GAAP earnings per diluted share of . Non-GAAP revenue of $352.9 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.18 .

"We are very pleased with the strong end to our fiscal year, as we delivered revenue and EPS at the high end of our guidance range," said Mark Benjamin, Chief Executive Officer at Nuance. "We continued to execute on our strategic initiatives, accelerating our cloud transition in Healthcare and focusing on our AI-first approach in Enterprise. In Healthcare, we drove solid growth in our cloud offerings, ending the year at $386 million in cloud-based ARR, up 29% for the full year. In particular, we benefited from strong performance in Dragon Medical Cloud, which grew 38% compared to 2019, as well as growth in our PowerScribe One and CDE One offerings, as we continue to transition our customer base to the cloud. Enterprise revenue increased 4% compared to 2019, marking our fifth consecutive year of organic growth. This growth was driven by strength in our Intelligent Engagement offerings."

Mr. Benjamin concluded, "In a separate release today, as part of our ongoing effort to align our portfolio with key strategic growth areas, we announced the planned sale of our medical transcription and electronic health record (EHR) Go-Live services to Assured Healthcare Partners and Aeries Technology Group. With this sale, we will reach an important milestone in our journey towards a more focused strategy of advancing our Conversational AI, natural language understanding and ambient clinical intelligence solutions. This crucial step in our portfolio rationalization efforts places Nuance in a strong position to achieve levels of organic growth not seen in many years, and I look forward to continuing on this path in the quarters to come."

Q4 2020 Performance Summary

Q4 2020 results for continuing operations include:

Revenue of $352.9 million , compared to $387.6 million in the same period last year.

, compared to in the same period last year. Non-GAAP revenue of $352.9 million , compared to $387.8 million in the same period last year.

, compared to in the same period last year. GAAP operating income of $12.9 million , compared to $30.8 million in the same period last year.

, compared to in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income of $76.3 million , compared to $94.1 million in the same period last year.

, compared to in the same period last year. GAAP operating margin of 3.7%, compared to 7.9% in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP operating margin of 21.6%, compared to 24.3% in the same period last year.

GAAP net loss of $22.8 million , compared to a net income of $3.0 million in the same period last year.

, compared to a net income of in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income of $54.2 million , compared to $65.9 million in the same period last year.

, compared to in the same period last year. GAAP EPS of $(0.08) , compared to $0.01 in the same period last year.

, compared to in the same period last year. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 , compared to $0.23 in the same period last year.

, compared to in the same period last year. Operating cash flows from continuing operations was $80.9 million , compared to $79.3 million in the same period last year.

Capital Allocation

We remain committed to our balanced capital allocation approach. While we did not engage in any share buyback or debt retirement activity during the fourth quarter, during the fiscal year we repurchased $169 million of common stock and retired $470 million of debt principal value, all of which took place in the first half of the year. We remain confident in the strength of our balance sheet and our solid liquidity position, ending the quarter with a cash and marketable securities balance of $372 million, slightly above our target minimum cash balance range.

For a complete discussion of Nuance's results and business outlook, including our updated guidance, please see the Company's Prepared Remarks document available at http://www.nuance.com/earnings-results/ . We will also be providing an update to our mid-term outlook on our earnings call today (details below).

Please refer to the "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations," included elsewhere in this release, for more information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call and Prepared Remarks

Nuance will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET. To participate, please access the live webcast here, or by dialing 1-888-317-6003 (US and Canada) or 1-412-317-6061 (international) and referencing code 5887867.

Nuance will provide a copy of Prepared Remarks in combination with its press release. These remarks are offered to provide shareholders and analysts additional detail for analyzing the results. The remarks are available at http://investors.nuance.com/ and will not be read on the call.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 90 percent of US hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.



Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Financial Tables Follow

Nuance Communications, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:















Hosting and professional services

$ 234,749

$ 235,539

$ 926,044

$ 913,643 Product and licensing

52,626

86,394

296,127

338,693 Maintenance and support

65,556

65,642

256,728

268,935 Total revenues

352,931

387,575

1,478,899

1,521,271 Cost of revenues:















Hosting and professional services

129,362

142,160

518,145

551,419 Product and licensing

7,829

10,809

61,995

71,280 Maintenance and support

7,952

8,556

30,989

33,369 Amortization of intangible assets

8,132

6,810

27,810

27,416 Total cost of revenues

153,275

168,335

638,939

683,484 Gross profit

199,656

219,240

839,960

837,787 Operating expenses:















Research and development

56,535

52,935

226,234

192,633 Sales and marketing

71,477

73,647

273,324

274,031 General and administrative

41,998

43,481

156,353

172,638 Amortization of intangible assets

14,682

13,176

50,897

54,206 Acquisition-related costs, net

(721)

2,525

2,884

7,965 Restructuring and other charges, net

2,748

2,701

17,680

29,147 Total operating expenses

186,719

188,465

727,372

730,620 Income from operations

12,937

30,775

112,588

107,167 Other expenses, net

(22,646)

(27,794)

(102,558)

(107,260) (Loss) income before income taxes

(9,709)

2,981

10,030

(93) Provision (benefit) for income taxes

13,042

(24)

(18,752)

12,105 Net (loss) income from continuing operations

(22,751)

3,005

28,782

(12,198) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

(1,194)

105,124

(7,386)

226,008 Net (loss) income

$ (23,945)

$ 108,129

$ 21,396

$ 213,810

















Net (loss) income per common share - basic:















Continuing operations

$ (0.08)

$ 0.01

$ 0.10

$ (0.04) Discontinued operations

—

0.37

(0.02)

0.79 Total net (loss) income per basic common share

$ (0.08)

$ 0.38

$ 0.08

$ 0.75

















Net (loss) income per common share - diluted:















Continuing operations

$ (0.08)

$ 0.01

$ 0.10

$ (0.04) Discontinued operations

—

0.36

(0.03)

0.79 Total net (loss) income per diluted common share

$ (0.08)

$ 0.37

$ 0.07

$ 0.75

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

282,556

285,754

282,644

286,347 Diluted

282,556

291,598

291,994

286,347

Nuance Communications, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)











September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019



Unaudited



ASSETS





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 301,233

$ 560,961

Marketable securities 71,114

186,555

Accounts receivable, net 200,576

240,673

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 163,062

175,166

Current assets of discontinued operations —

91,858

Total current assets 735,985

1,255,213









Marketable securities —

17,287 Land, building and equipment, net 143,428

121,203 Goodwill 2,133,712

2,127,896 Intangible assets, net 213,484

291,371 Right-of-use assets 110,276

— Other assets 256,447

316,215 Long-term assets of discontinued operations —

1,236,608

Total assets $ 3,593,332

$ 5,365,793









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Current portion of long-term debt $ 432,209

$ 1,142,870

Contingent and deferred acquisition payments 4,224

17,470

Accounts payable 75,122

90,826

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 213,264

249,570

Deferred revenue 261,323

214,223

Current liabilities of discontinued operations —

130,117

Total current liabilities 986,142

1,845,076









Long-term debt 1,104,464

793,536 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 104,309

133,783 Deferred tax liability 70,116

54,216 Operating lease liabilities 107,621

— Other liabilities 76,747

79,378 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations —

286,654

Total liabilities 2,449,399

3,192,643









Stockholders' equity 1,143,933

2,173,150

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,593,332

$ 5,365,793

Nuance Communications, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Unaudited



















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (22,751)

$ 3,005

$ 28,782

$ (12,198)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash

provided by operating activities:















Depreciation 9,782

10,300

37,772

47,417

Amortization 22,814

19,986

78,707

81,622

Stock-based compensation 35,264

34,779

133,294

119,255

Non-cash interest expense 12,171

12,477

49,440

49,488

Deferred tax provision (benefit) 15,689

(7,311)

(39,937)

(12,437)

Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

18,656

910

Other (169)

5,113

2,736

4,462

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding

effects of acquisitions:















Accounts receivable 15,811

(8,952)

42,075

3,366

Prepaid expenses and other assets (12,289)

(6,303)

(7,259)

(21,063)

Accounts payable 7,695

3,853

(8,173)

12,122

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 686

24,568

(84,076)

27,415

Deferred revenue (3,852)

(12,221)

15,854

4,227

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing

operations 80,851

79,294

267,871

304,586

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities -

discontinued operations —

24,869

(13,307)

96,771

Net cash provided by operating activities 80,851

104,163

254,564

401,357

Cash flows from investing activities:















Capital expenditures (15,747)

(11,942)

(61,297)

(44,185)

Proceeds from disposition of a business, net of

transaction fees 150

—

150

407,043

Purchases of marketable securities and other

investments (22,029)

(92,793)

(180,005)

(349,125)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable

securities and other investments 23,150

40,257

313,734

303,171

Payments for business and asset acquisitions, net of

cash acquired (1,000)

(17,771)

(1,000)

(20,873)

Other (227)

—

1,147

—

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (15,703)

(82,249)

72,729

296,031

Cash flows from financing activities:















Repurchase and redemption of debt —

—

(513,642)

(300,000)

Net distribution from Cerence upon the spin-off —

—

139,090

—

Payments for repurchase of common stock —

(6,003)

(169,217)

(126,938)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock from

employee stock plans 7,636

7,954

14,840

16,597

Proceeds from the revolving credit facility —

—

230,000

—

Repayment of the revolving credit facility —

—

(230,000)

—

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of

equity awards (14,088)

(6,866)

(54,056)

(49,428)

Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interests in a

subsidiary —

9,863

—

9,863

Other financing activities (381)

(689)

(3,222)

(2,131)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,833)

4,259

(586,207)

(452,037)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents 2,363

(1,589)

(814)

(353)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 60,678

24,584

(259,728)

244,998

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 240,555

536,377

560,961

315,963

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 301,233

$ 560,961

$ 301,233

$ 560,961



Nuance Communications, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands) Unaudited





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP revenues

$ 352,931

$ 387,575

$ 1,478,899

$ 1,521,271 Acquisition-related revenue adjustments: hosting and

professional services

—

134

301

531 Acquisition-related revenue adjustments: product and

licensing

—

2

—

660 Acquisition-related revenue adjustments: maintenance

and support

—

83

—

345 Non-GAAP revenues

$ 352,931

$ 387,794

$ 1,479,200

$ 1,522,807

















GAAP cost of revenues

$ 153,275

$ 168,335

$ 638,939

$ 683,484 Cost of revenues from amortization of intangible

assets

(8,132)

(6,810)

(27,810)

(27,416) Cost of revenues adjustments: hosting and

professional services (1)

(6,637)

(8,001)

(24,887)

(26,647) Cost of revenues adjustments: product and licensing

(1)

(127)

(262)

(510)

(855) Cost of revenues adjustments: maintenance and

support (1)

(457)

(584)

(1,663)

(1,314) Cost of revenues adjustments: other

—

96

(1)

(378) Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$ 137,922

$ 152,774

$ 584,068

$ 626,874

















GAAP gross profit

$ 199,656

$ 219,240

$ 839,960

$ 837,787 Gross profit adjustments

15,353

15,780

55,172

58,146 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 215,009

$ 235,020

$ 895,132

$ 895,933

















GAAP income from operations

$ 12,937

$ 30,775

$ 112,588

$ 107,167 Gross profit adjustments

15,353

15,780

55,172

58,146 Research and development (1)

8,796

6,940

34,902

22,508 Sales and marketing (1)

9,018

8,751

32,040

30,394 General and administrative (1)

10,229

10,241

39,292

37,537 Acquisition-related costs, net

(721)

2,525

2,884

7,965 Amortization of intangible assets

14,682

13,176

50,897

54,206 Restructuring and other charges, net

2,748

2,701

17,680

29,147 Other

3,291

3,243

3,939

15,883 Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 76,333

$ 94,132

$ 349,394

$ 362,953

















GAAP (loss) income before income taxes

$ (9,709)

$ 2,981

$ 10,030

$ (93) Gross profit adjustments

15,353

15,780

55,172

58,146 Research and development (1)

8,796

6,940

34,902

22,508 Sales and marketing (1)

9,018

8,751

32,040

30,394 General and administrative (1)

10,229

10,241

39,292

37,537 Acquisition-related costs, net

(721)

2,525

2,884

7,965 Amortization of intangible assets

14,682

13,176

50,897

54,206 Restructuring and other charges, net

2,748

2,701

17,680

29,147 Non-cash interest expense

12,171

12,477

49,440

49,488 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

18,656

910 Other

3,186

7,860

1,949

19,156 Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$ 65,753

$ 83,432

$ 312,942

$ 309,364

Nuance Communications, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued (in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes

$ 13,042

$ (24)

$ (18,752)

$ 12,105 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

13,262

190,352

58,752

263,334 Removal of valuation allowance and other items

(9,865)

(193,925)

26,851

(220,532) Removal of discrete items

(4,844)

21,091

2,718

22,002 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 11,595

$ 17,494

$ 69,569

$ 76,909

















GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations

$ (22,751)

$ 3,005

$ 28,782

$ (12,198) Acquisition-related adjustment - revenues (2)

—

219

301

1,536 Acquisition-related costs, net

(721)

2,525

2,884

7,965 Cost of revenue from amortization of intangible assets

8,132

6,810

27,810

27,416 Amortization of intangible assets

14,682

13,176

50,897

54,206 Restructuring and other charges, net

2,748

2,701

17,680

29,147 Stock-based compensation (1)

35,264

34,779

133,294

119,255 Non-cash interest expense

12,171

12,477

49,440

49,488 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

18,656

910 Adjustment to income tax expense

1,447

(17,518)

(88,321)

(64,804) Other

3,186

7,764

1,950

19,534 Non-GAAP net income

$ 54,158

$ 65,938

$ 243,373

$ 232,455

















Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$ 0.18

$ 0.23

$ 0.83

$ 0.80

















Diluted weighted average common shares

outstanding

303,689

291,598

291,994

290,125

Nuance Communications, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information - GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued (in thousands) Unaudited



















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

(1) Stock-based compensation















Cost of hosting and professional services $ 6,637

$ 8,001

$ 24,887

$ 26,647

Cost of product and licensing 127

262

510

855

Cost of maintenance and support 457

584

1,663

1,314

Research and development 8,796

6,940

34,902

22,508

Sales and marketing 9,018

8,751

32,040

30,394

General and administrative 10,229

10,241

39,292

37,537

Total $ 35,264

$ 34,779

$ 133,294

$ 119,255



















(2) Acquisition-related revenue















Acquisition-related revenue adjustments $ —

$ 219

$ 301

$ 1,536

Total $ —

$ 219

$ 301

$ 1,536



