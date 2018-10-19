Nuance Communications Earns Fifth Consecutive #1 Client Rating in End-to-End Coding, Clinical Documentation Improvement and Medical Transcription, Black Book Provider Satisfaction Survey

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Research announced the top comprehensive information technology for coding consulting and assessment, clinical documentation improvement, computer-assisted coding, documentation capture and medical transcription as collected from 2,920 healthcare providers and organizations in customer experience and satisfaction.

In total, 58 end-to-end coding services and systems firms received crowd-sourced evaluations from the hospital, and medical professionals' polling conducted Q1 to Q3 2018.

Nuance Communications has again been evaluated as highest in client experience among all competing firms for hospitals and inpatient facilities, ambulatory care organizations, and physician practices and groups since 2014.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures customer satisfaction across eighteen coding-centric, key performance indicators: Strategic Alignment of Client Goals including value-based care and MACRA; Innovation & Optimization; Training; Client relationships and cultural fit; Trust, Accountability, Transparency, and Ethics; Breadth of offerings, client types, delivery excellence; Deployment and outsourcing implementation; Customization; Integration and interfaces; Scalability, client adaptability, flexible pricing; Compensation and employee performance; Reliability; Brand image and marketing communications; Marginal value adds and modules; Financial and Managerial Viability; Cybersecurity; Support and customer care; and Best-of-breed technology and process improvement.

85% of hospitals surveyed and 95% of physician practices report cutting transcription costs in half or more while improving the transparency of dictation and transcription processes within one year of implementing end-to-end coding, CDI and transcription software tools. 90% of providers realized operational efficiencies without impacting clinician workflows.



82% of hospital chief financial officers participating in the Black Book survey reported that comprehensive coding, CDI and transcription programs delivered among the most rapid return on all technology investments in 2017-2018.



"Compared to other provider initiatives to execute organizational improvements in case mix index, physician engagement and reimbursement, end-to-end technology resulted in the most appropriate reimbursement increases at the fastest measured rates," says Doug Brown, managing partner of Black Book.



Black Book forecasts the medical transcription, clinical documentation and coding and speech recognition IT spending market has grown at a CAGR of 12.9% since 2015.



The survey methodology and full listing of end-to-end coding and HIM solutions vendor rankings in each category can be found at Black Book's website www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the coding solutions vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media before firm notification of rating results and does not solicit survey participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, or involve consultant firm collaboration with Black Book before the announcement of the polling outcomes.

In 2009, Black Book began surveying the client experience of healthcare software and managed services users, as well as polling for trend identification, industry insights, and outcomes. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to technology professionals, physician practice administrators, clinicians, user level staff, financial leaders, executives, and board members. Consultants and advisor satisfaction polls were first issued in 2011. In 2012, Black Book included payer organizations and insurers, and in 2015, launched panel surveying of healthcare consumers.

For Black Book vendor satisfaction rating methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com. Press Contact Taylor Brown tnbrown@blackbookmarketresearch.com for Media Research Copies or Information.

SOURCE Black Book Research

Related Links

http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

