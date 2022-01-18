Nuance Contact Center AI, Biometrics, and Tooling Solutions Now Available for Genesys Cloud CX

BURLINGTON, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced an expansion of the company's strategic partnership with Genesys®, giving Genesys Cloud CX™ customers integrated access to Nuance Contact Center AI. Genesys Cloud CX customers can now access Nuance's best-of-breed technology to further improve customer experience through the use of conversational virtual assistants for voice and digital channels and biometrics-based authentication and fraud prevention solutions.

"The continuing acceleration of digital transformation means providing customers with a combination of advanced capabilities in a CCaaS model," said Robert Weideman, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise, Nuance. "By integrating our proven enterprise-grade conversational AI, biometric security, and Nuance Mix tooling technologies with Genesys Cloud CX, we are giving organizations the power they need to meet customer expectations today and the flexibility to take advantage of new technologies to address future opportunities."

"Nuance and Genesys are both dedicated to delivering flexible, future-proof options for our shared customers while working closely to advance the state-of-the-art in intelligent, omnichannel customer engagement solutions," said Olivier Jouve, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Genesys Cloud CX.

Genesys Cloud CX, a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for 2021 Contact Center as a Service, takes advantage of modern cloud strategies through its API-first approach, aligning with Nuance's unique set of open, modular cloud services spanning conversational AI, Agent AI and Security AI. Nuance provides an expanded, open, cloud-agnostic framework with Intelligent Engagement Services and back-end integrations. Nuance solutions also are engineered so that enterprises maintain the security and privacy of their highly proprietary customer data when building, refining and expanding contact center systems. Genesys is a long-standing member of Nuance's robust partner network that includes solution integrators and availability across several markets.

