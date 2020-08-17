Nuance Expands Availability of Cloud-Based Dragon Professional Anywhere Solution

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced the availability of its cloud-based Dragon Professional Anywhere speech recognition solution in the United States across multiple markets including law enforcement, social services, financial services, and legal. This next-generation AI-powered solution enables police officers, social workers, customer service agents, and lawyers to create high-quality documentation more efficiently, securely, and at scale, while reducing cost and boosting productivity. Already available in the U.K., France, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Germany, Dragon Professional Anywhere customers in the U.S. can now use Nuance's speech recognition solutions anywhere, anytime.

The continued expansion of Dragon Professional Anywhere is driven by the increasing demand for cloud technology to meet the needs of modern business environments. Forrester Research reports that companies are ramping up investments in cloud-based tools to facilitate extended periods of working from home, a trend that is poised to continue post-pandemic and expected to better prepare organizations for the now dynamic post-COVID economic recovery.

"Because the world's workforce is operating in new and unprecedented ways, it's crucial to equip organizations of all sizes with solutions that allow for seamless, secure business continuity," said Joe Petro, CTO, Nuance. "Dragon Professional Anywhere offers scalable deployment options, helping companies reduce costs, realize productivity gains, and improve customer care for industries worldwide."

Built on decades of deep vertical market expertise and investments in conversational AI advancements, Dragon Professional Anywhere extends the usability and value of applications across a variety of vertical markets, including:

Law enforcement: With an addressable market of 900,000 police officers in the United States , Dragon Professional Anywhere builds on the success of Dragon Law Enforcement to capture incident reports and field notes from anywhere. The solution enhances the use of web-based Computer-Aided Dispatch and Records Management Systems (CAD/RMS), leveraging advancements in wireless communications over 5G networks to help streamline data access for police agencies.

Social services: With an addressable market of 350,000 social workers in the United States, Dragon Professional Anywhere supports clients' HIPAA-compliant efforts to help mitigate the often-fragmented workflows of social workers through effective and appropriate authoring, sharing, and streamlining of agency communications. Social services professionals can use Dragon Professional Anywhere to securely capture and access casework and client files with immediacy and specificity at the point of interaction.

Banking and financial services: With an addressable market of 280,000 financial advisors in the United States, banking, financial services, and insurance markets are key industries supporting growth in cloud-technology. Banking professionals and financial advisors in the U.S. can use Dragon Professional Anywhere to help scale and deliver better and more accurate client-focused customer service by quickly memorializing client interactions, document disclosures, and detailed action plans, without focusing on cumbersome documentation demands.

Legal: Also launching today is Dragon Legal Anywhere, a cloud-hosted speech recognition solution built on Dragon Professional Anywhere with specialized legal vocabulary to speed the completion of critical work whether in the courtroom, in the office, or at home. According to the ABA Journal, "The advent of voice-recognition dictation has ushered in an entirely new and streamlined way to dictate documents." Dragon Legal Anywhere enables law firms to reach new productivity levels by eliminating the need for manual transcription, keeping the focus on client risk mitigation, compliance demands, and lowered costs to secure client retention.

Dragon Professional Anywhere and Dragon Legal Anywhere include access to Dragon Anywhere Mobile at no extra cost, equipping professionals who work in the field, such as social workers and law enforcement officials, to capture critical information at the point of interaction to create, edit, format, and share documents directly from their mobile device from anywhere at any time. Hosted in the Microsoft Azure-certified hosting infrastructure, Dragon Professional Anywhere and Dragon Legal Anywhere users benefit from secure and responsive performance across devices, while seamlessly gaining access to the latest security and performance improvements.

