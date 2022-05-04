Nuance Joins athenahealth's Marketplace to Broaden Physician Access to the Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience for Automated Clinical Documentation

To reduce administrative workloads so physicians can focus on patients for improved healthcare experiences and outcomes, athenahealth Marketplace expands the reach and integration of Nuance's ambient AI solution

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance® Communications, Inc., today announced an agreement with athenahealth , Inc. to extend availability of the Nuance® Dragon® Ambient eXperience™ (DAX™) ambient clinical intelligence solution through the athenahealth® Marketplace.

Now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers directly from the athenahealth Marketplace, Nuance DAX – including API integration with athenaClinicals, athenahealth's electronic health records solution – aims to lessen administrative workloads that lead to clinician burnout, increase access to care for patients, and improve healthcare outcomes with clinical documentation that writes itself.

The addition of Nuance DAX to the athenahealth Marketplace will make Nuance's ambient AI solution more widely accessible to athenahealth's broad customer base of physicians across the United States. Nuance DAX securely captures and contextualizes physician-patient conversations during virtual and in-person exams, reducing the time and effort needed to document patient care. Health systems nationwide are deploying Nuance DAX and Nuance Dragon Medical One to help clinicians meet elevated demands for healthcare services amidst staffing shortages, clinician burnout, and an aging U.S. population.

"The reach of athenahealth's Marketplace program, coupled with developing an integration with athenaClinicals, can help accelerate adoption of Nuance DAX across the country," said Diana Nole, executive vice president and general manager of the healthcare division at Nuance. "It's a very timely and relevant partnership given the increasing patient volumes, financial pressures, and levels of physician burnout that hospitals and providers are facing after more than two years of the pandemic. Extending the benefits of ambient AI to more physicians can pay multiple dividends in the form of better physician and patient experiences and healthcare outcomes."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for ambulatory and hospital clients nationwide. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Nuance joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

Leveraging the power of Microsoft Azure, Nuance DAX extends the proven power of Nuance Dragon Medical solutions, which was named the #1 Best in KLAS: Software & Services for two consecutive years and is used by more than 550,000 physicians worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.nuance.com/healthcare.html. To learn more about Nuance's new integrated application, please visit the Nuance DAX product listing page on the Marketplace.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others. Nuance is a Microsoft company.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.

Contact Info

Nuance Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Nuance Communications, Inc.