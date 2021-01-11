Nuance Launches Omnichannel Patient Engagement Virtual Assistant Platform to Power Healthcare's 'Digital Front Door'

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today launched an AI-powered patient engagement virtual assistant platform to transform voice and digital experiences across the patient journey. Combining decades of healthcare expertise with award-winning intelligent engagement technology trusted by 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, the advanced platform integrates and extends the capabilities of the electronic health record (EHR), customer relationship management (CRM), and Patient Access Center systems to enable healthcare provider organizations to modernize their 'digital front door' and improve clinical care.

Patients are demanding the same conveniences from healthcare organizations that they enjoy from major consumer brands. A recent survey reveals that consumers are ready for digital changes such as telemedicine options (44%), digital forms and communication (41%), and touchless check-in (37%). What's more, 68% value a customized patient experience. In fact, a poor digital health experience caused more than a quarter of patients to change medical providers in 2020 — up 40 percent from 2019.

Leveraging the same conversational AI technology that leading consumer brands such as Albertsons, Best Buy, Humana, H&M, and Rakuten trust to drive their consumer experience and healthcare information technology leaders such Epic and Cerner use to power their provider facing virtual assistant solutions, Nuance's patient engagement platform now enables healthcare provider organizations to deliver world-class patient experiences.

"Nuance's omnichannel patient engagement platform represents a new integrated philosophy for enabling healthcare's digital front door and a well-thought-out, well-implemented, and highly-practical solution for delivering an enhanced level of digital services to patients," said Stephanie Lahr, MD, chief information officer and chief medical information officer, Monument Health. "As Nuance has already demonstrated with its clinician-facing healthcare solutions, the company is now bringing its AI technology to bear to help solve the pressing challenges that healthcare organizations face with patient engagement – improving the overall patient experience and driving better clinical outcomes while at the same time enhancing the financial performance of the organization during these transformative times."

Nuance's new patient engagement platform provides an array of leading capabilities and business outcomes including:

Seamless, consistent and unified omnichannel experiences – Unlike competitive solutions, Nuance's technology enables healthcare organizations to deploy a single unified virtual assistant/bot platform to manage patient engagement across voice, web, mobile, messenger and smart speaker/IoT interactions. No longer do healthcare organizations need to purchase, integrate, deploy and maintain separate siloed virtual assistant/bot systems for their voice (IVR), web, mobile/SMS and smart speaker/IoT devices to deliver natural, user-friendly and high-performing patient engagement applications that patients love.

– Unlike competitive solutions, Nuance's technology enables healthcare organizations to deploy a single unified virtual assistant/bot platform to manage patient engagement across voice, web, mobile, messenger and smart speaker/IoT interactions. No longer do healthcare organizations need to purchase, integrate, deploy and maintain separate siloed virtual assistant/bot systems for their voice (IVR), web, mobile/SMS and smart speaker/IoT devices to deliver natural, user-friendly and high-performing patient engagement applications that patients love. Integrates and extends capabilities of core systems infrastructure – Nuance's platform integrates into and extends the capabilities of the healthcare organization's key clinical, financial, customer and telephony systems including the EHR, Patient Financial systems, CRM and patient access center (call center) telephony infrastructure. Enables more personalized and engaging experiences for patients and higher automation rates and lower costs for healthcare organizations.

Nuance's platform integrates into and extends the capabilities of the healthcare organization's key clinical, financial, customer and telephony systems including the EHR, Patient Financial systems, CRM and patient access center (call center) telephony infrastructure. Enables more personalized and engaging experiences for patients and higher automation rates and lower costs for healthcare organizations. Provides "out-of-the-box" solutions and an advanced Do-It-Yourself (DIY) development tool – With Nuance's patient engagement platform, clients can utilize prepackaged applications that meet specific pain points around patient access, patient support, virtual care and messaging, work with Nuance to develop custom applications or use Nuance Mix to build their own DIY platform solution.

– With Nuance's patient engagement platform, clients can utilize prepackaged applications that meet specific pain points around patient access, patient support, virtual care and messaging, work with Nuance to develop custom applications or use Nuance Mix to build their own DIY platform solution. Proven business outcomes – Based on more than 20 years of enterprise-class deployments with the largest brands in the world, Nuance's leading omnichannel customer engagement platform has helped companies achieve results including a 42% reduction in agent handle time, 85% first contact resolution, and greater than 50% improvement in customer satisfaction.

Based on more than 20 years of enterprise-class deployments with the largest brands in the world, Nuance's leading omnichannel customer engagement platform has helped companies achieve results including a 42% reduction in agent handle time, 85% first contact resolution, and greater than 50% improvement in customer satisfaction. Advanced and unified data analytics – Enables organizations to monitor, assess, and react to service performance metrics and identify improvement opportunities across channels.

– Enables organizations to monitor, assess, and react to service performance metrics and identify improvement opportunities across channels. Runs on Microsoft Azure for high reliability, security and performance – Built on top of the Microsoft Azure HITRUST CSF-certified cloud platform.

"Our new omnichannel Patient Engagement Virtual Assistant Platform takes a holistic approach to powering healthcare's new digital front door, overcoming the shortcomings and inconsistencies of partial point solutions," said Peter Durlach, Senior Vice President, Strategy and New Business Development, Nuance. "By marrying the capabilities of our healthcare experience and the proven omnichannel customer engagement technology trusted by Fortune 100 companies worldwide, we can help address the urgent need of providers and patients alike to transform access to, and delivery of, care in the modern age of digital medicine."

To learn more about the Nuance Patient Engagement Platform, click here.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 90 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Nuance Communications

Nancy Scott

+1 781.565.4130

[email protected]

SOURCE Nuance Communications, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.nuance.com

