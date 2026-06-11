Nuance Medical Launches HurriCaine ONE® Lidocaine at APIC 2026

New Unit-Dose Lidocaine Formulation Pairs Rapid Topical Anesthesia with Infection Control Built for Today's Clinical Environments

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Medical, a leader in innovative topical anesthetics, today announced the launch of HurriCaine ONE Lidocaine, a new, unit-dose topical anesthetic designed to deliver fast pain relief while strengthening infection prevention protocols. The product makes its debut at the APIC 2026 Annual Conference & Expo, June 15-17, in Nashville, TN.

HurriCaine ONE Lidocaine is a new, unit-dose topical anesthetic designed to deliver fast pain relief while strengthening infection prevention protocols. As healthcare facilities face ongoing challenges with infection prevention and seek efficient, single-use solutions, HurriCaine ONE Lidocaine offers a reliable, fast-acting solution for temporary pain relief.

As healthcare facilities face ongoing challenges with infection prevention and seek efficient, single-use solutions, HurriCaine ONE Lidocaine offers a reliable, fast-acting solution for temporary pain relief. Built on the trusted HurriCaine brand, the new formulation provides:

Infection Control by Design: Single-patient-use, unit-dose packaging significantly reduces the risk of cross-contamination compared to traditional multi-use creams or gels.





Single-patient-use, unit-dose packaging significantly reduces the risk of cross-contamination compared to traditional multi-use creams or gels. Quality & Safety Assurance: Tested to introduce no additional bioburden and fully compliant with FDA requirements for antiseptic performance.





Tested to introduce no additional bioburden and fully compliant with FDA requirements for antiseptic performance. CHG Compatibility: Fits seamlessly into existing skin preparation and infection prevention protocols.





Fits seamlessly into existing skin preparation and infection prevention protocols. Rapid Onset: Delivers pain relief within 5 minutes.





Delivers pain relief within 5 minutes. Non-Aerosol Spray: Allows practitioners to target the area easily and efficiently.

Procedures:

Venipuncture and blood draws

Vaccinations

IV starts, port access, PICC lines

Minor external procedures (cuts, scrapes, burns)

Pre‑injection pain management

"Topical lidocaine shouldn't come at the cost of infection control. With HurriCaine ONE Lidocaine, it doesn't. We're proud to launch it at APIC," said Mark Steele, President, Nuance Medical.

HurriCaine ONE Lidocaine is purpose-built for procedures that demand fast, targeted, and hygienic topical anesthesia.

See It at APIC 2026

Visit Booth #2225 on the APIC Expo floor, June 15–17, for live demonstrations of HurriCaine ONE Lidocaine.

For more information on Nuance Medical, visit:

www.NuanceMedical.com/HurriCaineONE

About Nuance Medical

Nuance Medical is dedicated to delivering innovative, effective, and safe topical anesthetic solutions to the medical and dental communities. With a focus on patient comfort and infection control, we strive to be trusted partners in advancing patient care.

SOURCE Nuance Medical