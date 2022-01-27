Nuance named a 2022 "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" by Human Rights Campaign Foundation

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced today that it has received a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, which includes a robust set of practices to support organizational LGBTQ+ diversity. Nuance joins more than 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top scores this year.

Nuance's unwavering support for LGBTQ+ employees is reflected in its various programs, policies, and resources that are designed to ensure a safe and supportive environment where every person can be their authentic selves and thrive. In addition to global policies that prohibit discrimination of any kind, the company offers comprehensive packages for employees and their families, including benefits for same and different-sex spouses and partners, as well as transgender-inclusive health insurance coverage. The employee-led Pride Network at Nuance also provides LGBTQ+ employees and allies who celebrate, support, and honor LGBTQ+ communities where they live and work with a platform to come together, share ideas, experience, and resources, and hold virtual events. Additionally, the company sponsors events for employees to attend throughout the year, including the 2022 First Event, one of the longest-running conferences in the U.S. for transgender and gender-expansive people.

"We are fiercely committed to creating an inclusive and diverse environment where all our employees can be their true and authentic selves as they work together to develop amazing outcomes for our customers worldwide," said Beth Conway, Executive Vice President and Chief People & Places Officer. "We are incredibly proud to receive this distinction from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for the fourth consecutive year!"

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but how those CEI-rated companies with global operations, like Nuance, are helping to advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces and communities abroad.

This award is the latest in a growing number of global Employer of Choice accolades that Nuance has recently received, including being a certified Great Place to Work by the Great Places to Work Institute in the U.S., a certified Great Place to Work in India by the Great Places to Work Institute, the 2022 #1 Best Place to Work in Boston by Built In Boston, a 2021 Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe, Seramount's 2021 100 Best Companies and Best Companies for Dads , Selling Power's Top Places to Sell For , Best Places to Work for Moms , Best Places to Work for Dads , Best Places for Parents Working Remotely , and Montréal's Top Employers for 2021 . To learn more about Nuance and the career opportunities currently available, visit https://www.nuance.com/about-us/careers.html.

