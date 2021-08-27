Nuance Rated #1 Mid-Revenue Cycle Management/Clinical Documentation Improvement Solution for 9th Consecutive Year, Black Book Research

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Research announced Nuance Communications has once again been named the leading vendor for mid-RCM healthcare provider coding and clinical documentation improvement solutions. The performance results emerge from 4,220 survey responses of 315 hospitals and 3,744 physician practices.

Black Book noted that Nuance's clinical documentation improvement programs for both inpatient and outpatient care are receiving top client evaluations for evolving to meet changing rules and regulations. The growth of value-based care initiatives and the extended application of hierarchical conditions categories continued to increase the implementations of CDI into ambulatory care.

Ninety-four percent of physician groups and practice associations participating in the survey confirmed the need to build more successful CDI programs to meet the complex challenges of outpatient services as practices transition to new payment schemes with payers.

"The highest functioning coding processes with inclusive revenue cycle management and clinical documentation improvement are being powered in the middle by artificial intelligence and cloud applications," said Doug Brown, managing partner of Black Book. "They are executing unparalleled financial and quality outcomes and are driving the 2021 success stories of Nuance clients including fuller and timelier reimbursements while improving patient care."

Nuance also rated highest in 2021 user surveys in both the hospital and physician categories for CDI software, medical speech recognition and artificial intelligence solutions.

About Black Book

Black Book™, its founders, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts including Nuance. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

Since 2000, Black Book™ has polled the vendor satisfaction across over thirty industries in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe. In 2009, Black Book began polling the client experience of now over 900,000 healthcare software and services users. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT and health records professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, executives and hospital information technology managers. Users participated in the 2021 polls of coding, CDI and RCM client experience in a sweeping seven-month set, including eight separate studies.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data contact us at [email protected] or see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Black Book Research

Related Links

http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com/

