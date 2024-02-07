Nuance Solutions Earn Top Customer Ratings in the 2024 Best in KLAS Report

Nuance Dragon Medical One wins 4th consecutive Best in KLAS, Nuance PowerShare earns #1 ranking for 2nd year in a row, and Nuance CDE One is the leader in customer assessments of competitive solutions

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc., a Microsoft Company, today announced three of its healthcare AI solutions were named Best in KLAS in the 2024 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report. The annual KLAS report ranks a wide range of competitive healthcare IT solutions based on performance, vendor relationship and support, deployment and user training, and value.

For the fourth year in a row, the Nuance Dragon® Medical One cloud-based speech recognition platform was the market leader in Speech Recognition: Front-End EMR. Nuance PowerShare was ranked best among Image Exchange solutions for the second consecutive year. Nuance CDE One earned its first Best in KLAS award in Clinical Documentation Integrity. The 2024 awards bring the total number of Best in KLAS designations Nuance has achieved to 18.

The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. All rankings are a direct result of the feedback of thousands of providers over the last year. A Best in KLAS award signifies to the healthcare IT industry the commitment and partnership that the top vendors provide.

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction," said Adam Gale, KLAS Research CEO. "We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

"The Best in KLAS report is an invaluable source of information for health system decision-makers during a time of rapid innovation, changing needs and pressing priorities," said Diana Nole, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare at Nuance. "The awards that Nuance has received over the years validate our commitment to work closely with our customers to continuously enhance our products and services, and to develop ground-breaking solutions that then improve healthcare experiences, costs and outcomes."

Nuance customers in the report cited the multiple benefits and gains they've achieved from working with Nuance and implementing its solutions:

"Dragon Medical One is efficient for our providers. The system's recognition abilities are second to none. Dragon Medical One can move a provider's voice into our EMR very easily, and the system's quality is very good." – Director, January 2024

"PowerShare works without fail, has minimal downtime, and works the way the vendor promised it would…PowerShare has removed a lot of barriers to patient care and has streamlined our workflows on many levels. It is a tool that we use every day to improve patient care and coordination. PowerShare is extremely important to us." – CEO/President, January 2024

"[CDE One] is excellent in terms of functionality and ease of use. The implementation team we had was also excellent." – Director, October 2023

"Nuance is the best vendor I have ever worked with, and a lot of that has to do with their customer support people…I have never seen a vendor who has been so involved and knows so much about our business. Nuance is truly an extension of us when it comes to helping us get what we need and have the data to use the system to its full capacity." – Vice President, August 2023

For more information about the rankings, or to review the full 2024 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report, click here.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on so­ftware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational, ambient, and generative AI. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others. Nuance is a Microsoft company.

