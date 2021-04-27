Nuance Sweeps Best Places to Work Awards

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced today that it has received five new Best Places to Work distinctions in recognition of the strong, supportive, and innovative culture the company continues to foster for its employees. In a time where the competition for top talent continues to intensify worldwide, creating a positive work environment where employees share a strong sense of purpose, are empowered to do their best work, and have access to benefits that support their diverse needs has never been more critical.

These awards highlight Nuance's ongoing commitment to supporting its employees, and include:

"Our employees are the reason Nuance is such an incredible place to work and the reason our market-leading technology is trusted by the largest companies around the world," said Beth Conway, Executive Vice President and Chief People & Places Officer. "The world of work continues to evolve, and it's critical that we continue to support our great people with a culture where they can be themselves, learn, grow, and thrive—and that includes providing benefits that empower, inspire, and support their varying needs."

With a deep commitment to supporting its global employees and the communities in which they live and work, Nuance offers competitive benefits and leave policies, as well as professional development and continuing education opportunities, employee resource groups, flexible work schedules, paid time off to volunteer, and health and wellness programs.

These awards are the latest in a growing number of Employer of Choice accolades that Nuance has recently received, including "Montréal's Top Employers" for 2021 award, being named one of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality," the #1 Best Place to Work by Built In Boston, a Top Employer by the Boston Globe , a Top 50 Company to Sell For in 2020 by Selling Power, and a certified "Great Place to Work" by the Great Places to Work Institute in the U.S., and certified "Great Place to Work in India" by the Great Places to Work Institute.

