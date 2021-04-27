Nuance Sweeps Best Places to Work Awards
Named [email protected]'s Best Place to Work for Moms, Best Place to Work for Dads, Best Place for Parents Working Remotely, recognized by The Boston Globe for commitment to DEI, and honored by the Boston Business Journal as a Best Place to Work in Boston
Apr 27, 2021, 08:00 ET
BURLINGTON, Mass., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced today that it has received five new Best Places to Work distinctions in recognition of the strong, supportive, and innovative culture the company continues to foster for its employees. In a time where the competition for top talent continues to intensify worldwide, creating a positive work environment where employees share a strong sense of purpose, are empowered to do their best work, and have access to benefits that support their diverse needs has never been more critical.
These awards highlight Nuance's ongoing commitment to supporting its employees, and include:
- [email protected] Best Places Lists: This national benchmark was developed in partnership with academic and policy experts to evaluate companies across 148 different criteria related to family-first policies that support the evolving and multi-dimensional needs of working parents, resulting in a culture where working parents can thrive. Nuance won across three categories, including:
- Best Place to Work for Moms, which assesses companies' commitment to providing meaningful benefits to working mothers, as well as upholding practices of equity and parity in the workplace.
- Best Place to Work for Dads, which evaluates companies on the benefits, support, and equitable practices they provide to working fathers.
- Best Places for Parents Working Remotely, which assesses companies' policies, practices, and cultural norms that support parents working in remote environments.
- The Boston Globe's Top Places to Work: Diversity Edition: Following being named to The Boston Globe's Top Places to Work list in November, Nuance has also been ranked #5 for Boston companies excelling in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). This recognition is based on the evaluation of Nuance's programs and policies focused on engaging and building a diverse workforce and supporting equity and inclusion across its workforce.
- Boston Business Journal's Best Places to Work 2021: Based on employee feedback, the Boston Business Journal assessed companies on their dedicated efforts to create a positive work culture throughout the course of the pandemic. Nuance was one of 10 honorees that received top honors in the extra-large category for organizations with 500+ Boston-based employees.
"Our employees are the reason Nuance is such an incredible place to work and the reason our market-leading technology is trusted by the largest companies around the world," said Beth Conway, Executive Vice President and Chief People & Places Officer. "The world of work continues to evolve, and it's critical that we continue to support our great people with a culture where they can be themselves, learn, grow, and thrive—and that includes providing benefits that empower, inspire, and support their varying needs."
With a deep commitment to supporting its global employees and the communities in which they live and work, Nuance offers competitive benefits and leave policies, as well as professional development and continuing education opportunities, employee resource groups, flexible work schedules, paid time off to volunteer, and health and wellness programs.
These awards are the latest in a growing number of Employer of Choice accolades that Nuance has recently received, including "Montréal's Top Employers" for 2021 award, being named one of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality," the #1 Best Place to Work by Built In Boston, a Top Employer by the Boston Globe, a Top 50 Company to Sell For in 2020 by Selling Power, and a certified "Great Place to Work" by the Great Places to Work Institute in the U.S., and certified "Great Place to Work in India" by the Great Places to Work Institute.
To learn more about Nuance and the career opportunities currently available, visit https://jobs.nuance.com.
About Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.
Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.
