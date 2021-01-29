Nuance to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

February 25 – 26, 2021

Management will participate in virtual one-on-ones and small group meetings on February 25th, followed by a fireside chat on February 26th.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

March 1, 2021

Management will participate in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings as well as a fireside chat.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 90 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

