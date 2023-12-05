Nubank Cripto Integrates Talos's Smart Order Routing System to Reduce Trading Costs

Partnership makes access to liquidity providers even more efficient, offering better buying and selling prices in Brazilian reais for cryptocurrencies in the Nu app

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In another step towards developing the cryptocurrency trading platform Nubank Cripto, Nubank announced today its integration with Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology. With this partnership, customers who wish to trade crypto assets in Brazilian reais through the Nu app will benefit from reduced costs through Talos's Smart Order Routing engine and connectivity to optimize trade execution across multiple liquidity providers.

"Nubank Cripto will continue to evolve as a platform that combines simplicity and robustness for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. With Talos, we have made further progress in this direction to offer users even more competitive prices securely and reliably when trading cryptocurrencies through an extensive network of settlement providers," says Thomaz Fortes, leader of Nubank Cripto.

Currently, more than 60 partners make up the Talos Provider Network for cryptocurrency trading operations, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Chicago Board Options Exchange. Talos provides connectivity to venues that allow for FX, Spot, Futures, Perpetuals and Options trading while simultaneously providing advanced tooling for Portfolio and Treasury Management. Through Talos's services, Nubank will have the ability to source liquidity from local providers in native Brazilian real pairs as well as from global partners for US dollar pairs and also token to token swaps enhancing the ability to deliver best price execution to Nubank's customers.

"Digital assets have an important role to play in the financial future of Brazil, and we are proud to be working with Nubank to help expand access to digital asset liquidity in local currency to help deliver best price execution to their customers," said Anton Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Talos. "As Nubank grows in Latin America, Talos's services can scale to support their customers in other countries and currencies in the future."

Talos's order execution management technology is designed to deliver advanced trading capabilities and greater efficiency to partner companies and their end customers. One of the key features is smart order routing to various liquidity providers with whom Nubank may work. The Talos platform for Nubank Cripto also includes algorithms developed exclusively for customer transactions, real-time market data integration, execution analysis, and compliance tools.

Nubank Cripto in constant evolution

The integration with Talos comes at a time of diversification in the offering of cryptocurrencies within the Nubank Cripto experience. In 2023 alone, 11 new digital asset options have been added for trading, including the latest addition: the stablecoin USDC. Currently, there are 15 cryptocurrencies available in the app, in addition to Nucoin, a utility token for the loyalty program.

The platform has made significant improvements in security by adopting Fireblocks' software for managing digital asset operations on the blockchain. Through this widely recognized and adopted technology by leading crypto custodians worldwide, Nubank has developed its proprietary custodial solution for Nubank Cripto customers' crypto assets. This initiative ensures the implementation of the strictest governance practices in the industry. Talos also integrates with Fireblocks, ensuring efficient and automated workflows.

About Nubank

Nu was born in 2013 with the mission to fight complexity to empower people in their daily lives by reinventing financial services.

We are one of the world's largest digital financial services platforms, serving 90 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. As one of the leading technology companies in the world, Nu leverages proprietary technologies and innovative business practices to create new financial solutions and experiences for individuals and SMEs that are simple, intuitive, convenient, low-cost, empowering, and human. Guided by its mission, Nu is fostering access to financial services across Latin America.

About Talos

Talos provides an institutional-grade technology infrastructure that supports the full lifecycle of digital assets trading including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trade execution, settlement, lending, and borrowing. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform connects institutions to various providers in today's digital asset ecosystem – exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, lenders, custodians and more – through a single point of entry. This streamlines the entire trading process, mitigates intermediary risk, and provides institutions a clear path to best execution. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.

Talos Disclaimer: Talos offers software-as-a-service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Talos does not provide clients with any pre-negotiated arrangements with liquidity providers or other parties. Clients are required to independently negotiate arrangements with liquidity providers and other parties bilaterally. Talos is not party to any of these arrangements. Services and venues may not be available in all jurisdictions.

