nuBest Salon & Spa Celebrates 50 YEARS in Business!

MANHASSET, N.Y., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The year was 1973. Best & Co. Department store stood vacant on northern boulevard's gold coast.

nuBest 50 YEARS 1973-2023

Michael Mazzei had a vision. As he looked at the iconic space, he imagined a "department store of beauty." And so nuBest & co. was born. Today nuBest salon and spa is celebrating 50 years! An astonishing accomplishment.

Throughout the years, Mazzei's vision grew and grew. His concept of having "specialists" in all aspects of beauty was widely received and established the salon as truly the best.

Mazzei is one of the most beloved and well-respected individuals in the professional hair care industry. His vision of beauty and avantgarde approach to style has inspired stylists from all over the world. He has been instrumental in defining modern hair for men and women. Mazzei and his collaborator Leland Hirsch also developed ARTEC worldwide, an innovative global hair care brand that was purchased by L'Oréal in 2002.

Generations of clients as well as celebrities have experienced the "nuBest treatment." Always on the cutting edge and creating, rather than following the trends, the Mazzei family's ability to consistently evolve and embrace the ever-changing times has been key to the salon's success.

Mazzei's legacy continues with the next generation. His son Jamie and nephews Vincent and Christian were introduced to the business very early on and have played an integral part in its continued success. In addition, Marco Mazzei, Jamie's son, an extraordinarily talented young man, has joined the nuBest team.

Having Mazzei as an inspiration and mentor has been invaluable.

"Celebrating nuBest's 50th anniversary feels like a dream," says Mazzei. "I am so proud of what my family and I have been able to achieve with nuBest. We have created a community for our clients with the help of nuBest's highly trained and extremely talented staff."

nuBest continues to be the gold standard in the industry and has been called upon by many media outlets such as the Today Show, Good Day NY, Allure, Vogue, Glamour, along with many digital outlets.

We at nuBest salon & spa look forward to the next 50 years!

nuBest Salon & Spa is located at 1482 Northern Blvd. Manhasset, NY 11030. Over the years, nuBest has become one of the most respected and sought-after salons in the New York area. The salon is known for its high-quality services, its experienced stylists, and its commitment to customer service, nuBest is a 18,000 sq foot full-service salon with close to 100 beauty professionals. nuBest is also a leader in the industry, and it is always at the forefront of new trends and technologies.

SOURCE nuBest Salon & Spa