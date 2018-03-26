Nubeva CMO Presenting Cybersecurity Insights at Global Blockchain Conference 2018

"The key to the ubiquitous deployment of best-of-breed security is a decentralized, transparent digital cybersecurity exchange powered by blockchain technology," said Mr. Perkins. "Security protection should be available on-demand, as-a-service, without any technical limitation – much like the way data storage and database services are being consumed today."

Mr. Perkins is a 27-year veteran of the IT industry with deep knowledge of networking, information security, cloud and blockchain technologies. He has held executive roles in sales, marketing and business development at Optiv, Accuvant, Aruba Networks, KIKO, Cisco and HP.

The Global Blockchain Conference will be the largest vendor agnostic conference in Blockchain space that allows practitioners to discuss Blockchain through effective use of various techniques. Don't miss the opportunity to learn how to use blockchain routing technology and bring the best-of-breed cybersecurity to everyone, everywhere, anytime at an affordable price.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops SaaS software and services that enables enterprises to run best of breed cybersecurity in public clouds environments. Nubeva's products provide enhanced visibility and control over network traffic and simplified automation and operation that is essential to run top-tier security technologies and services in the cloud easily and at low costs. With Nubeva, organizations can leverage existing policies, technologies and operations and accelerate their move to the cloud with confidence. San Jose, CA headquartered Nubeva is committed to the vision of dramatically broader and lower cost availability of the world's best security to confront the rising cyber-crime threat. Visit www.nubeva.com for more information.

