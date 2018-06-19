Nubeva Engages Mackie Research Capital for Market Maker Services

Mackie will trade shares of Nubeva on the TSXV with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Nubeva's common shares. Under the terms of the agreement, Mackie will receive $4,000 per month payable quarterly in advance. The agreement will continue in effect unless terminated by either party. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and Mackie will not receive shares or options as compensation. Mackie and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, but Mackie may provide investment banking services to the Company and Mackie and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Mackie is one of Canada's largest independent full-service investment firms, and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Mackie is privately owned by many of its 300 employees. As a fully integrated national investment dealer, Mackie offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth management services to private clients, institutions and growth companies.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software and services that enable enterprises to run best-of-breed cybersecurity in public cloud environments. Nubeva's products provide enhanced visibility and control over network traffic and simplified automation and operation that is essential to run top-tier security technologies and services in the cloud easily and at low costs. With Nubeva, organizations can leverage existing policies, technologies and operations and accelerate their move to the cloud with confidence. San Jose, CA-headquartered Nubeva is committed to the vision of dramatically broader and lower cost availability of the world's best security to confront the rising cyber-crime threat. Visit www.nubeva.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

