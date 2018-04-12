Nubeva Engages Sophic Capital for Capital Markets Advisory Services

"We are excited to be working with Sophic Capital to help communicate our market opportunity and growth strategy to the investment community," said Randy Chou, Nubeva's CEO. "Sophic is the right partner to educate investors about the disruptive nature of our technology and the significant growth opportunity we believe is in front of us."

"We are thrilled that Nubeva has selected us to be their IR firm," said Marcel Valentin, VP of Sophic Capital. We believe the Company is uniquely positioned in the growing cybersecurity market with a disruptive solution. We look forward to increasing shareholder visibility and building on the recent momentum in the business."

Nubeva's engagement with Sophic Capital is for a term of 12 months, on a fee for services basis of $7,000 per month. In addition, Sophic Capital has been granted options to purchase up to 105,000 shares of Nubeva at a price of $1.52 per share. The options will vest quarterly in four tranches of 26,250 each. The total options outstanding are now 5,099,888 and represent approximately 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The options are governed by the provisions of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software and services that enable enterprises to run best-of-breed cybersecurity in public cloud environments. Nubeva's products provide enhanced visibility and control over network traffic and simplified automation and operation that is essential to run top-tier security technologies and services in the cloud easily and at low costs. With Nubeva, organizations can leverage existing policies, technologies and operations and accelerate their move to the cloud with confidence. San Jose, CA-headquartered Nubeva is committed to the vision of dramatically broader and lower cost availability of the world's best security to confront the rising cyber-crime threat. Visit www.nubeva.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the shared transportation industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nubeva-engages-sophic-capital-for-capital-markets-advisory-services-300628691.html

SOURCE Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.nubeva.com

