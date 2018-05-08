Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board

Say is a results-oriented leader with 30 years of Information Technology experience in the banking, credit, manufacturing, ecommerce, system integrator & consulting, and engineering & construction industries. He is currently the Sr. Vice President of IT (Enterprise Applications & Enterprise Architecture) at Fluor Corp. Say has led and implemented many successful large IT application and infrastructure projects. Say has developed and implemented cost-effective, higher performance enterprise architectures and IT strategies that deliver foundations for business execution addressing complex problems using his broad technical and management expertise.

"We are honored to have Say join us as an advisor," said Randy Chou, CEO of Nubeva. "Say's experience as an IT leader, as a senior buyer and user, and as a market visionary will be invaluable to us as we continue to make products and services that meet existing and emerging needs, with powerful, economic and innovative solutions."

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software and services that enable enterprises to run best-of-breed cybersecurity in public cloud environments. Nubeva's products provide enhanced visibility and control over network traffic and simplified automation and operation that is essential to run top-tier security technologies and services in the cloud easily and at low costs. With Nubeva, organizations can leverage existing policies, technologies and operations and accelerate their move to the cloud with confidence. San Jose, CA-headquartered Nubeva is committed to the vision of dramatically broader and lower cost availability of the world's best security to confront the rising cyber-crime threat. Visit www.nubeva.com for more information.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that designs, builds and maintains capital-efficient facilities for its Clients on six continents. For more than a century, Fluor has served our Clients by delivering innovative and integrated solutions across the globe. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 149 on the FORTUNE 500® list with revenue of $19.5 billion in 2017 and has more than 56,000 employees worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the shared transportation industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

