BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 5, 2025, nubia, a highly personalized and lifestyle smartphone brand, announced the global launch of nubia Air, a revolutionary device breaking the traditional industry compromise between ultra-slim design and a practical massive battery. Tapping into the global "thin is in" trend and the rising demand for accessible AI, nubia Air pioneers in the "Air-style" category, featuring a revolutionary body as thin as 5.9mm with a large 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, a 5000mAh battery and intelligent AI, weighing just 172 grams. This smartphone perfectly represents the brand's "Be yourself" philosophy, delivering design-driven innovation that matches the lifestyle of young, style-conscious, and value-focused users worldwide.

nubia Air redefines slim style by integrating a 5000mAh battery within a revolutionary body as thin as 5.9mm

"We listened to young consumers worldwide and heard a clear message: they were tired of choosing between a slim smartphone and a massive battery," said Bai Keke, Vice President of ZTE. "nubia Air is our answer. In every key area that matters to our users, from the imaging system to the display quality, the waterproof level, the durability and the slimness of the design, we have engineered nubia Air to be the industry benchmark in its price segment."

Born Solid Built Slim, flagship design meets uncompromising endurance

Despite its body tapering to just 5.9mm ultra-slim design, nubia Air packs a 5,000mAh massive battery, which can sustain more than 1,000* charge cycles combined with nubia's AI-powered power-saving technology, offering users more than three years of dependable everyday use. This smartphone stands out with an elegant metal frame, premium ultra-slim bezel, smoother, upgraded rounded corners, and an ergonomic design that achieves a perfectly balanced and comfortable grip, protecting the users' wrist during extended hours of gaming, watching videos, and taking selfies.

nubia Air features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that delivers 1224×2720 resolution at 440 PPI, along with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, promising vibrant, sharp and detailed visuals even in direct sunlight. Its display is made of Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, which is twice as resistant to drops on rough surfaces like asphalt. Built to handle whatever life throws at it, nubia Air boasts top-level water and dust resistance, achieving the highest standards currently available in the industry. With both IP68 and IP69 certified, it also features industrial-grade IP69K waterproofing, meaning it can survive being submerged in water up to 1.5m for 30 minutes and endure high-pressure water jets at 80°C and remains undamaged even in water under specific pressure. With its strong aluminum alloy frame, 30% increase in TP frame thickness and four-corner internal reinforcement, the device ensures a comprehensive reinforced frame structure, whose durability has been proven through rigorous testing, surviving 600,000 times touch screen durability tests, 6,000 times continuous drop tests and more tests.

Seamless everyday photography experience for every moment

nubia Air shines with a powerful imaging system centered around a 50MP AI Triple Rear Camera and a 20MP Front Camera that allow users to capture every moment in stunning detail. This system integrates AI Sport Snapshot and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) Video Anti-Shake features to ensure steady and sharp videos even during dynamic activities such as hiking or biking. Along with AI Super Night and AI High Dynamic Range (HDR), VLOG mode and Multi-Camera Simultaneous Recording function, both creators and everyday users will be able to unleash their creativity.

Powered by a 6nm octa-core processor, with up to 20GB (8+12) Dynamic RAM, nubia Air offers a 28% boost in energy efficiency over its predecessor while facilitating seamless multitasking, including streaming, gaming, and quick applications switching.

For enhanced user experience, nubia Air breaks down language barriers, providing AI Real-time Translate for instant, two-way translation during phone calls, as well as AI Conversation Translate facilitates face-to-face communication.

nubia Air will be available in three stunning colors: Titanium Black, Streamer Black and Titanium Desert, first available in Europe in September 2025, followed by a global rollout covering Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and other markets, with prices starting from $279.

