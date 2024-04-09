nubia Flip 5G: The Epitome of Innovation in Foldable Smartphone Technology

SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- nubia, a leading global smartphone manufacturer and a pioneer in innovative smartphone technology, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking flagship foldable smartphone, the nubia Flip 5G. Tailored specifically for the younger generation, the nubia Flip 5G fuses together cutting-edge design and powerful functionality, posed to redefine the smartphone experience.

Crafting a Vision of Innovation: Aesthetic Excellence and Beyond

nubia Flip 5G

Embracing a fresh ethos of youthful exuberance, the nubia Flip 5G boasts a sleek and assertive design, accentuated by its vinyl record-inspired exterior. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the nubia Flip 5G heralds a new era of mobile sophistication. Its revolutionary foldable design transcends traditional boundaries, offering users a seamless transition between compact portability and expansive screen real estate. With its strikingly youthful aesthetic, the sleek silhouette and iconic vinyl record-inspired exterior reflect a fusion of retro charm and modern elegance.

Seamless Transition and Immersive Visual, Unparalleled Experience

Internally, the nubia Flip 5G features an expansive 6.9-inch Ultra-High-Definition flexible display, boasting a remarkable pixel density of 443 PPI and a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring unparalleled visual clarity and fluidity. Whether streaming multimedia content, browsing the web, or gaming on the go, users can immerse themselves in breathtaking visuals and fluid performance like never before.

The external display of the nubia Flip 5G is a marvel in itself, serving as a multifunctional hub for essential tasks and notifications, eliminating the need to unfold for basic functionalities. From capturing memorable moments to enjoying your favorite tunes and staying updated with weather forecasts, the external screen empowers users with unparalleled convenience and accessibility. Furthermore, the incorporation of delightful 3D virtual pets adds a whimsical touch to everyday interactions, further enhancing the user experience.

Engineering Marvel: Slim, Sleek and Sturdy Design

Despite its groundbreaking technology, the nubia Flip 5G remains remarkably slim and lightweight, measuring 7.0mm in thickness when unfolded. This is made possible by innovative engineering techniques, including state-of-the-art Waterdrop Hinges, a dual-rail suspension design, and high-strength aerospace-grade steel material. The result is a foldable smartphone that seamlessly blends form and function, delivering a truly immersive and ergonomic user experience.

A Palette of Possibilities

Complementing its unparalleled performance, the nubia Flip 5G offers a selection of captivating color options such as Cosmic Black, Sunshine Gold, and Flowing Lilac, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.

Capturing Moments, Creating Memories, and Advanced Imaging Capabilities

In the realm of photography, the nubia Flip 5G sets a new standard with its advanced imaging technology. Equipped with a high-definition dual rear camera featuring a 50-megapixel sensor, paired with a 16-megapixel front camera, users can capture breathtaking photos and stunning selfies with exceptional clarity and detail. With a myriad of innovative photography modes and features, including multi-angle hovering shots, palm dual-camera selfies, dual-screen simultaneous previews, handheld DV retro-style shooting, and AI-enhanced image processing, the nubia Flip 5G empowers users to unleash their creativity and capture life's precious moments in stunning detail.

The nubia Flip 5G represents a quantum leap forward in the evolution of foldable smartphones, embodying the perfect synergy of style, innovation, and intelligence. As we embark on this exhilarating journey into the future of mobile technology, nubia remains committed to pushing the boundaries of possibility and redefining the way we interact with the world around us.

Pricing and Availability

nubia is pleased to announce the pricing and availability details for the eagerly awaited nubia Flip 5G in global markets. This cutting-edge device will be offered at the following MSRPs:

For the 8+256GB variant: $499 (Except EU and UK)

For the 12+512GB variant: $699 (Except EU and UK)

Pre-orders for nubia Flip 5G are now open on the nubia Official Website , where customers can take advantage of exclusive special offers. The key dates for availability are as follows:

Official Global Launch and Pre-Order (Except EU and UK): April 9, 2024 ( 8.00 p.m. HKT, 8:00 a.m. EST )

Official Global Open Sale (Except EU and UK): April 23, 2024 ( 8.00 p.m. HKT, 8:00 a.m. EST )

Global Official Online Stores: https://intl.nubia.com/

Global Store - Check Availability by Country: Australia, Chile, Egypt, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United States, and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, nubia is thrilled to announce that the nubia Z60 Ultra Photographer Edition will soon be available globally. Please stay tuned for further updates on its release date and availability. For more information about the nubia Z60 Ultra Photographer Edition, please visit the nubia official website or reach out to our dedicated nubia PR Team. Keep an eye out for upcoming announcements as we unveil more about this exciting new offering.

