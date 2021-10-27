Nubix Recognized as a Sample Vendor in 2021 Gartner® Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar: Internet of Things Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nubix , a pioneer in edge-native containers and analytics for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it has been recognized in 2021 Gartner's Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar: Internet of Things 1. The report, which offers an analysis of the maturity, market momentum and influence of key technologies and trends, identified Nubix among the Sample vendors providing Edge Containerization Solutions.

The report states that "Gartner assumes containers will be widely adopted by mainstream enterprises as a standard infrastructure in the near future. Gartner predicts that 85% of organizations will use containers by 2025 due to growing adoption of cloud-native applications and infrastructure (see Predicts 2021: Building on Cloud Computing as the New Normal ). With the growing adoption, we expect containers to become a common, standard virtualization technology for edge infrastructure as well as on-premises and core cloud."

According to the report, "Data gravity drives data to be processed where and when it is valuable. There is a continued drive toward balancing edge and cloud capabilities to process data where most appropriate."

Leveraging tiny containers and tiny services, Nubix helps companies build, deploy and manage constrained device applications at the industrial IoT edge. Currently, hundreds of billions of constrained devices are underutilized throughout the industrial edge, whether in rental fleets, field operations, general operations, or as a part of other initiatives. These devices, which tend to have limited functionality and are used for fairly basic threshold monitoring, data collection and forwarding, and control, can be used to support intelligent analysis, system optimization, predictive maintenance and other use cases with Nubix. The Nubix Edge Native Application Platform allows organizations to take advantage of already-deployed constrained devices to support a wide range of initiatives that can enable new business models, drive additional revenue, increase global system security and more.

"Companies with fleets of tiny devices and IoT sensors at the edge have an opportunity to cost-effectively leverage those devices in ways that were previously technically impossible or too expensive to implement," said Rachel Taylor, Nubix co-founder and CEO. "Nubix enables a new generation of extraordinarily powerful industrial IoT use cases, and we are extremely pleased and believe that Gartner has assessed the evolution of our industry and the additional insights in this Emerging Technologies and Trends report."

About Nubix

Nubix tiny containers and tiny services change how businesses think about IoT development. The "develop once, deploy anywhere" capability and container-based deployment puts the focus on building functionality, not hardware and legacy firmware issues that are barriers to IoT success. Microcontainer technology enables containerized applications to be safely distributed to devices and executed by the container runtime. The application logic can be updated and redeployed without any updates or changes to the container OS, enabling smaller, faster and less risky updates. For more information, visit nubix.io .

