NuBrakes To Expand On-Demand Mobile Brake Repair Service After Closing $720K

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuBrakes, an Austin-based on-demand, brake repair service, announced today that it has closed $720k in Seed funding. The funding was provided by Gurtin Ventures, Capital Factory, Contrary Capital, and others. NuBrakes currently offers service in Dallas and Austin, TX, and will use the capital to expand its brake services into new cities starting with Houston, TX.

NuBrakes is the next step in the auto care evolution for the team behind NuWash, an on-demand, app-driven car detailing service founded in 2016. With NuBrakes, customers will receive brake repair services right where their vehicle is parked at their home or office, all for 40% less than the traditional dealer and shop prices.

Customers also gain access to transparent brake repair services without the unreasonable pricing, unnecessary upsells and long wait times vehicle owners have become accustomed to when dealing with traditional auto repair shops.

"Our customers have depended on us for high-quality, eco-friendly car detailing, and now they'll be able to expect the same amazing customer service and transparent pricing when it comes to the safety of their vehicle," said co-founder and CEO Walker Drewett. "We're committed to delivering top-rated brake services to vehicle owners that are tired of the sales pressure and deceiving upsell tactics that the auto repair industry is known for."

All NuBrakes technicians are certified, insured, and background checked, and each service is backed by NuBrake's 24-month/24,000 mile warranty and an over $5 million liability policy. NuBrakes technicians are also afforded a level of freedom and higher pay compared to mechanics working at big-name shops.

"Our brake technicians continually tell us how excited they are to provide their expertise on-site and away from the traditional shop atmosphere," says Drewett. "We're all about providing a service that doesn't make you feel like you were beat up over price and repairs, and all of our technicians arrive ready to fix only what's needed, nothing more."

About NuBrakes Mobile Brake Repair

NuBrakes was founded in 2019 with the goal to make brake repair services affordable, convenient and transparent. The brake service industry has historically been an expensive, time-consuming and frustrating experience filled with unnecessary upsells, cheap, overpriced parts, and a lack of transparency.

