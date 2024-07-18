NUC 14 Performance Now Available from Simply NUC to Elevate Your Business Computing

Simply NUC introduces advanced AI capabilities and top-tier graphics in a compact, tool-less design with the NUC 14 Performance "Scorpion Canyon".

AUSTIN, Texas and BELFAST, Northern Ireland and DUBLIN, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply NUC, Inc., a leading custom computing company, proudly announced the launch of the Scorpion Canyon NUC 14 Performance device, a revolutionary PC workstation designed to meet diverse computing needs. Featuring the latest Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" CPUs, Intel® Arc™ integrated graphics, and optional NVIDIA RTX 4060 or 4070 graphics, the NUC 14 Performance redefines computing in a compact form factor.

Scorpion Canyon Customized by Simply NUC Scorpion Canyon IO & Connectivity Introducing NUC 14 Performance Scorpion Canyon from Simply NUC

"Introducing the NUC 14 Performance is a significant milestone for us," said Aaron Rowsell, Founder & President of Simply NUC. "This product family ushers in advanced AI capabilities and top-tier graphics like never before. With unmatched performance, AI-readiness, and a sleek tool-less design, the NUC 14 Performance sets a new standard for compact workstations."

Targeting a diverse market, the NUC 14 Performance is built for businesses, including AI SMBs, small-sized enterprises, medium-sized businesses, retail, advanced digital signage, AR/VR kiosks, STEM education, cloud learning, media SoHo, motion capture studios, sound labs, and more.

The NUC 14 Performance is an AI-ready powerhouse, seamlessly handling performance-intensive tasks, AI inferencing with software and hardware acceleration, and machine learning. Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" CPUs, Intel ARC integrated graphics, and optional NVIDIA GPUs (RTX 4060, RTX 4070) makes complex modeling, 3D design, and large database analysis effortlessly achievable. Supporting five 4K monitors ensures a visually stunning experience for multitasking.

If additional storage or I/O is needed, the unit offers three M.2 / 2280 PCIe Gen4 slots and multiple connectivity options including HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, Thunderbolt 4/USB-C Type-C, and a USB 2.0 port. The device supports up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR5 5600 MHz SODIMMs, maximizing efficiency and effortlessly fueling applications.

The Scorpion Canyon NUC 14 Performance is now available to order. For more information and to explore customization options, visit: simplynuc.com/scorpion-canyon .

About Simply NUC

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc . is a global systems integrator and OEM specializing in customized small form factor PCs. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported PC systems as well as end-to-end NUC project development and custom operating system installations. Learn more at: www.simplynuc.com .

