NUC University - Florida Technical College Evolves into Northbridge University, Introducing a Unified Identity Built for the Future

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NUC University – Florida Technical College has entered its next chapter in institutional history with a new identity as Northbridge University, a strategic evolution that reflects the institution's growth, expanded academic offerings, geographic footprint, and long-term vision. The transition to Northbridge University represents the natural progression of an institution that has evolved beyond its technical college origins, aligning its identity with a sustained commitment to career-focused education and long-term impact across the United States and Puerto Rico.

"NUC University – Florida Technical College is a strong, respected institution that has grown significantly since its founding in 1982 in both scale and academic reach," said Michael Bannett, CEO of Northbridge University. "The transition to Northbridge University reflects that evolution—aligning the institution's identity with the breadth of its academic offerings, its multi-state presence across the United States and Puerto Rico, and its role as a trusted partner in advancing student success and workforce-aligned outcomes."

Under the Northbridge University name, the institution will continue operating all academic programs, accreditations, campuses, and authorizations previously offered as NUC University – Florida Technical College. The name change does not affect degrees earned or currently in progress and ensures uninterrupted operations as the university advances its next phase of growth. Northbridge University remains regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, with all institutional and programmatic accreditations fully in effect.

The institutional evolution includes the launch of more than 30 new academic programs, including additional bachelor's and graduate-level pathways, with 10 programs beginning in 2026. New offerings are concentrated in fields aligned with labor-market demand, including technology, healthcare, business, construction-related trades, and emerging, high-growth disciplines such as artificial intelligence and other technology-driven fields.

In addition, the university is developing 20 short-term credential programs designed to address workforce shortages and create accelerated pathways to employment in high-demand sectors, including construction, business, technology, and healthcare. The programs are structured to align with the newly approved federal Workforce Pell provisions, subject to final eligibility review.

According to Gonçal Bonmatí, Chief Strategy Officer of Northbridge University, the transition reflects a deliberate and disciplined institutional process. "This moment and this new identity are the result of a clear, intentional vision," Bonmatí said. "They reflect a rigorous strategic process designed to support long-term growth, align the institution for the future, and build on its history as it advances as a unified university with an expanding national footprint."

"Northbridge University is not a departure from who we have been; it is a clear articulation of who we have become," said Dr. Michael Burkett, president of the institution. "The unified identity more accurately reflects the scope of our academic offerings and reinforces the university's long-term strategic direction."

Founded nearly five decades ago, Northbridge has evolved into a university system with a multi-state footprint, operating 19 locations in Puerto Rico, 8 campuses in Florida, and 3 locations in Oregon, alongside a national online presence serving students in more than 40 states.

The Northbridge University name and visual identity were formally introduced on February 4, 2026, during a launch event at the Orlando Science Center attended by university leadership, workforce partners, and community stakeholders. The transition to the Northbridge University identity will be implemented through a phased national rollout aligned with academic, operational, and institutional priorities.

Northbridge University is an accredited institution and a member of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE or the Commission) www.msche.org. Northbridge University is a Puerto Rico–based university system serving students across the United States through on-campus, hybrid, and online learning modalities. The university offers academic pathways from diplomas and associate degrees to bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs aligned with workforce and industry demand. Northbridge University's academic units include the Dave School of Digital Arts and Hillsboro Aero Academy, offering programs in nursing, healthcare, construction trades, business, technology, digital media, aviation, and public service.

