KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NUC University, a leader in higher education for more than 40 years, proudly announces the establishment of a new School of Nursing within its Florida Technical College (FTC) campuses in Kissimmee, Tampa, and Orlando, starting in the summer 2024 semester. This initiative aims to enhance NUC University's programs, strengthen workforce diversity in nursing, and address the growing need for nurses in Florida and nationwide.

NUC University Establishes School of Nursing at Florida Technical College Campuses

The new School of Nursing will offer both Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees. These programs are designed to prepare students for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) to qualify for their registered nursing (RN) credential.

The ASN degree is a 20-24-month, hybrid format program that blends online coursework with on-campus sessions and practical clinical experiences, emphasizing a fundamental approach to nursing theory and practice. Course topics planned include Fundamentals of Nursing, Pharmacology and Nursing Implications, and Nursing Interventions with Child and Adolescent, among others.

The BSN degree is a 36-month, hybrid format program that focuses on developing nursing leadership skills, along with ethical decision-making within nursing through a blend of online coursework, on-campus sessions and practical clinical experiences. Course topics planned include Fundamentals of Nursing, Leadership and Management, and Informatics and Healthcare Systems, among others.

Through the NUC South Florida Campus, nursing students have the option to earn their RN-to-BSN degree entirely online within one year if they have an active or current RN license. Additionally, the NUC South Florida Campus offers three 100% online MSN degrees that can also be completed in one year.

The new School of Nursing at Florida Technical College is launching to directly address the growing demand for trained and qualified nurses. According to the Florida Hospital Association (FHA), Florida could face a shortfall of 59,000 nurses by 2035, highlighting the critical need for immediate action.

"The need for more trained and qualified nurses is a critical issue for healthcare systems across the state," said Dr. James Michael Burkett, president of Florida Technical College. "The healthcare industry is experiencing unprecedented challenges, with a significant gap between the supply of nurses and the escalating demand for healthcare services. This shortage impacts patient care, increases workloads for existing nurses, and puts a strain on the entire healthcare infrastructure. By establishing our School of Nursing in Florida, we aim to equip our students with the essential skills and knowledge to excel in this vital profession, ultimately better serving the needs of our state."

NUC University has offered high-quality nursing education since 1995. As of March 2024, NUC serves 3,320 nursing education students and during the last 5 years has graduated more than 7,000 students.

To find out more about programs at NUC University or NUC-FTC, you can visit: nursing.nuc.edu

