NUCALM CELEBRATES RECORD-BREAKING DECEMBER WITH OVER 2 BILLION MINUTES USED AND LARGEST LIVE EVENT ACTIVATION EVER

Tony Robbins' "Date with Destiny" Event Drives Unprecedented Engagement with NuCalm Technology

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NuCalm ®, the world's leading neuroscience technology for stress relief and improved sleep without drugs, closed out December with historic milestones, surpassing 2 billion total minutes of NuCalm usage globally and setting a new world record for the largest number of NuCalm sessions delivered at a live event.

The record-breaking achievement took place at Tony Robbins' "Date with Destiny" (DWD) event in Palm Beach, Florida, where NuCalm delivered 2,716 sessions over six consecutive days, surpassing the previous record of 1,847 sessions, set in January 2018 when NuCalm was named "Best of CES" at the world's largest technology trade show in Las Vegas.

During Tony Robbins' event, NuCalm demonstrated the effectiveness of its technology and was met with unprecedented engagement and impact. Attendees experienced first-hand the technology's ability to rapidly shift the nervous system into calm and restoration. Key statistics from the record-breaking event include:

2,716 NuCalm sessions

107 Ignite™ sessions

73,631 total NuCalm minutes

23 NuCalm stations

2 Ignite stations

Six days of continuous sessions

Consistently long wait times exceeding one hour throughout the event

"Surpassing 2 billion minutes of NuCalm usage worldwide and breaking our live-event record at Tony Robbins' Date with Destiny this December are more than milestones, they are proof that people everywhere are seeking real, drug-free solutions for stress relief and peak performance," said Jim Poole, CEO of NuCalm. "2 billion minutes is equivalent to 3,805 years of stress relief we have provided to people across the globe. And with our new affordable, accessible, and easy to use mobile app, we're just beginning to change how people manage their state of mind."

From business leaders to athletes, doctors to elite military operators, and from live-event attendees to daily app users, NuCalm continues to provide scalable solutions for stress, burnout, and cognitive performance. The record-setting December underscores the technology's growing impact and its ability to deliver consistent, drug-free results at scale.

About NuCalm:

"Where Stress Surrenders to Neuroscience"

Feeling good shouldn't be so difficult. But in today's world it is. At NuCalm, we don't just respond to stress, we redefine the way humanity conquers it. Since 2009, we have pioneered the world's most advanced and clinically proven neuroacoustic software, delivering patented neuroscience through sound. Our mission is rooted in discovery, invention, and relentless refinement. We created a breakthrough, disruptive technology that reliably relieves stress, enhances sleep, elevates energy, and builds lasting resilience.

Originally developed as an FDA Class III medical device for elite military operators, FBI agents, airline pilots, physicians, and world-class athletes, NuCalm is now accessible to everyone through a mobile app and affordable subscriptions. It is all-natural, non-invasive, effortless to use, and predictable in its effectiveness. NuCalm gives you the ability to control your mental state with precision, consistency, and ease.

