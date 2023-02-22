Nucific Bio-X4 Celebrates Milestone, Sells Over 3 Million Units

Nucific® Bio-X4 is a Powerful 4-in-1 Weight Management Probiotic That Supports a Slim Body and Smoother Digestion

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by Dr. Amy Lee, a nutrition specialist, and internal medicine doctor, Nucific® celebrates their bestselling product Bio-X4 and its milestone of over three million units in sales. This revolutionary dietary supplement probiotic is crafted with a four-way defensive strategy against digestive issues, metabolism, and unhealthy food cravings. Nucific Bio-X4 contains five unique probiotic strains — with four billion CFUs per capsule to nourish you with healthy gut bacteria and help bring balance to your digestive health.

Nucific Bio-X4 is a four-way support probiotic dietary supplement that comes in one easy-to-use formula. This four-way support blend consists of powerful probiotics, a digestive enzyme blend, a cravings-blocker blend, and a metabolism booster.

With over three million units sold, this advanced probiotic supplement formula has helped countless users maintain a healthy weight. Nucific Bio-X4 also helps support a brighter complexion, smoother digestion, and helps boost your metabolism as well as energy levels.†*

What is Nucific Bio-X4?

Nucific Bio-X4 is a four-way support probiotic dietary supplement that comes in one easy-to-use formula. This four-way support blend consists of powerful probiotics, a digestive enzyme blend, a cravings-blocker blend, and a metabolism booster. Bio-X4's multi-pronged approach tackles intense cravings that can lead to weight gain and body fat, the unhealthy cravings-blocker called Caralluma Fimbriata — has been found to help ease the appetite for junk food cravings to help users achieve healthier body weight. As well as diminishing unhealthy food cravings, Nucific Bio-X4 helps boost metabolism, which tends to slow down as we age, through the powerful green tea extract EGCG. EGCG is a powerful "weight loss helper" that helps "fire up" your digestion. Combined with 5 unique probiotic strains like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, Bio-X4 truly helps users achieve a lighter, slimmer body. All together, this blend of ingredients helps get your healthy gut bacteria back in balance to minimize uncomfortable bloating or embarrassing gas. Each capsule contains powerful, science-backed ingredients so that you can get the most nutritional benefits so you can enjoy better head-to-toe health and weight management.†*

What Are The Ingredients in Nucific BIO-X4?

BIO-X4 combines four formulas into one powerful capsule. This cutting-edge probiotic blend consists of these ingredients.†*

Powerful Probiotics - Includes 5 probiotic strains with over 4 billion CFUs per capsule including lactobacillus acidophilus, lactobacillus rhamnosus, and lactobacillus plantarum - these 12 powerful probiotic strains contain beneficial bacteria that help promote more comfortable, smoother digestion.

Digestive Enzyme Blend - A fusion of the amylase, bromelain enzymes, and lipase that helps the breakdown of foods to help improve nutrient absorption to ease digestive issues.

Cravings-Blocker Blend - A blend containing Caralluma Fimbriata which helps ease the appetite for unhealthy food cravings to help users achieve healthier body weight and supports staying on track with their diet.

Metabolism-Booster - A powerful booster that contains a natural compound found in green tea known as EGCG which has been found to help support metabolism to achieve a lighter-feeling body while increasing energy levels.

How to Use Nucific Bio-X4

The suggested use of Nucific Bio-X4 is to take 1 capsule with each meal, 3 times per day. Nucific allows you to take up to 2 capsules of this nutritional supplement per meal but suggests not exceeding 6 capsules a day. If you accidentally miss a serving or even an entire day, just continue as normal the next day.

Where to Purchase Nucific Bio-X4

Nucific Bio-x4 can be purchased on the Nucific website for the price of $99 with a 90-day refund guarantee.

About Nucific

Nucific affirms that great nutrition is the key to a healthy mind and body. This belief has spurred the wellness brand to create some of the most advanced nutritional formulas on the market. Backed by Dr. Amy Lee, the Nucific product line helps users look and feel their best. Nucific's products contain high-quality ingredients that are third-party tested for quality. Nucific has a wide range of other products to help boost gut health: NutraTrim , Nighttime Slimming Complex , and Prebio Cleanse . For more information, visit www.nucific.com or @nucific on Instagram.

About Dr. Amy Lee

Dr. Amy Lee is a member of the National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists and is also board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Working in more than 30 nutrition clinics as the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lee devises optimal diet plans for her patients to help them reach their goals and wholly optimize their overall well-being. Her research has allowed her to create innovative nutrition adjustments and robust products to help people achieve their best health. For more information visit, dramylee.com

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Nucific