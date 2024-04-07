Nucific Invites You To Nuture Your Gut Microbiome and Celebrate World Health Day with Nucific Bio-X4

Enjoy a Slimmer Waistline, More Energy, Smoother Digestion, and Boosted Confidence with 4-in-1 Probiotic Support

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Health Day, observed annually on April 7th, serves as a global platform to raise awareness about pressing health issues and advocate for universal healthcare access. It aims to mobilize individuals and communities to take proactive steps towards maintaining and improving their health.

Nucific Bio-X4 is a groundbreaking weight support formula made from science-backed ingredients chosen to help boost metabolism, fight unhealthy cravings, and help you achieve your weight loss goals.†*

Renowned nutritionist and Nucific® founder, Dr. Amy Lee stresses the significance of nurturing your microbiome as the cornerstone of overall health. Gut health is pivotal in digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune function. Additionally, the gut microbiome impacts various health aspects, such as mental well-being, weight management, and healthy skin. In reality, supporting your good gut bacteria is key for supporting every aspect of health.

Nucific's Dr. Amy Lee recommends taking care of your gut health in honor of World Health Day with supplements like Nucific BIO-X4 . Nucific Bio-X4 is a groundbreaking weight support formula that contains advanced probiotics, which flood your gut with healthy slimming power. These probiotics work synergistically to help boost metabolism, combat unhealthy cravings, and assist you in achieving your weight loss goals.†

By prioritizing gut health with probiotic-rich supplements like Nucific Bio-X4, individuals can take proactive steps towards achieving a healthy weight, renewed youthful vitality and youthful-looking skin.†*

What is Nucific BIO-X4?

Nucific BIO-X4 offers a comprehensive approach to weight management and gut health with its 4-in-1 probiotic formula. Your gut health consists of 4 key factors: Your microbiome, digestive enzymes, metabolism, and appetite. Nucific BIO-X4 is uniquely formulated to support all of these systems for smoother digestion, better nutrient absorption, faster fat-burning, and fewer junk food cravings — all in one easy-to-use blend.†*

To support optimal digestion and promote a slimmer body, NucificBio-X4 combines four key ingredient blends: green tea extract (EGCG), Caralluma Fimbriata, potent probiotics, and digestive enzymes.

By supporting gut health with Nucific Bio-X4, individuals can experience not only a leaner physique but also more energy, sharper focus, a younger appearance, and renewed vitality.†*

Nucific Bio-X4 Key Ingredients

Probiotics : A potent blend of five powerful bacterial strains, including Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, to support smooth digestion and easier weight management. These strains work together to soothe the gut and contribute to overall digestive comfort, helping promote a healthier digestive tract.†*

: A potent blend of five powerful bacterial strains, including Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, to support smooth digestion and easier weight management. These strains work together to soothe the gut and contribute to overall digestive comfort, helping promote a healthier digestive tract.†* EGCG : Derived from green tea, EGCG is a natural compound known for its metabolism-boosting properties. Numerous studies have shown its ability to support metabolic rate, helping users achieve a slimmer physique while providing the energy to enjoy each day to the fullest.†*

: Derived from green tea, EGCG is a natural compound known for its metabolism-boosting properties. Numerous studies have shown its ability to support metabolic rate, helping users achieve a slimmer physique while providing the energy to enjoy each day to the fullest.†* Caralluma Fimbriata : This edible cactus high in fiber aids in curbing unhealthy food cravings, a significant step towards achieving desired body goals. By helping users resist tempting snacks and unhealthy foods, this compound supports dietary discipline and assists in maintaining a healthy waistline.†*

: This edible cactus high in fiber aids in curbing unhealthy food cravings, a significant step towards achieving desired body goals. By helping users resist tempting snacks and unhealthy foods, this compound supports dietary discipline and assists in maintaining a healthy waistline.†* Digestive Enzymes (Amylase, Lipase, Bromelain): A blend of digestive enzymes to efficiently break down foods, unlocking their nutrients and alleviating digestive issues. Amylase, lipase, and bromelain work synergistically to enhance nutrient absorption, promoting overall well-being from head to toe.†*

Where to Purchase Nucific Bio-X4

Nucific BIO-X4 is available for sale on the Nucific website for the price of $99 with a 90-day purchase price refund guarantee. Discounts are also periodically available for Nucific email subscribers and text club members.

About Dr. Amy Lee

Dr. Amy Lee is a member of the National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists and board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Serving as the Chief Medical Officer in more than 30 nutrition clinics, Dr. Lee creates optimized diet plans for her patients, helping them achieve their weight goals and supporting their overall well-being. She is also co-author of the recent book, Access: Addressing the Obesity Crisis . Dr. Lee is a nutritional expert in the media as well appearing in outlets like Forbes, Yahoo!, The Healthy, Healthline, and so much more. Her continued research allows her to create innovative nutritional supplements to help people across the world look and feel their absolute best. For more information visit, dramylee.com and follow @dramy_lee on Instagram.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

