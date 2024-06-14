Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Size in Europe is set to grow by USD 1.84 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing shutdown of nuclear reactors boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nuclear decommissioning services market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 1.84 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Increasing shutdown of nuclear reactors is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of robotics in decommissioning services. However, high costs associated with decommissioning poses a challenge. Key market players include AECOM, Ansaldo Energia Spa, Babcock International Group Plc, Bechtel Corp., Electricite de France SA, ENRESA, GD Energy Services Ltd., GE Hitachi Energy, Jacobs Solutions Inc., Jadrova a vyradovacia spolocnost AS, Orano, Qualcomm Inc., SNC Lavalin Group Inc., Studsvik AB, Veolia Environnement SA, and Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market in Europe 2024-2028

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1841.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.23 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe Key companies profiled AECOM, Ansaldo Energia Spa, Babcock International Group Plc, Bechtel Corp., Electricite de France SA, ENRESA, GD Energy Services Ltd., GE Hitachi Energy, Jacobs Solutions Inc., Jadrova a vyradovacia spolocnost AS, Orano, Qualcomm Inc., SNC Lavalin Group Inc., Studsvik AB, Veolia Environnement SA, and Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC

Market Driver

The International Energy Agency anticipates the decommissioning of approximately 200 nuclear reactors in the next quarter-century, with many located in Europe. This presents a significant challenge due to the scarcity of vendors providing intricate and hazardous decommissioning services. To mitigate risks, companies are increasingly employing robots for complex tasks. Orano and Studsvik are pioneers in this field. Robotics enhances safety, lowers contamination, and offers cost savings, making it a crucial driver for the European nuclear decommissioning services market's expansion.

The European Nuclear Decommissioning Services market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for decarbonization and the decommissioning of aging nuclear power plants. Reactor types, fuel types, and locations vary, requiring diverse decommissioning solutions. Decision makers consider factors like cost, safety, and environmental impact.

New technologies, such as remote handling and robotic systems, are driving innovation in the sector. Decommissioning companies provide services like dismantling, fuel handling, and waste management. The market is expected to continue growing, with key players focusing on improving efficiency and reducing costs. The UK, France, and Germany are major players in the European Nuclear Decommissioning Services market.

Market Challenges

The European nuclear decommissioning services market is influenced by government regulations and the cost of decommissioning, which is estimated to be 9%-15% of a plant's initial capital investment. Factors such as reactor type, size, waste production, and transportation impact the cost. The EU provides financial support to member countries, but the increasing gap between costs and financing may hinder market growth. Variations in costs and unique regulations per country make cross-referencing difficult.

The European Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market faces several challenges. Decision makers must address the complexities of decommissioning old nuclear reactors and facilities. These include the safe and efficient dismantling of structures, the handling and disposal of radioactive waste, and the decontamination of sites. Additionally, the cost and time required for decommissioning projects can be significant.

The use of advanced technologies, such as robotics and artificial intelligence, can help streamline processes and improve safety. However, the high upfront costs of implementing these technologies can be a barrier to entry. Regulatory compliance is also a major challenge, as decommissioning projects must adhere to strict safety and environmental regulations. Overall, the European Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market requires innovative solutions to address these challenges and ensure the safe and efficient decommissioning of nuclear facilities.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Research reactors

1.2 Power reactors Type 2.1 PWR

2.2 BWR

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

1.1 Research reactors- Nuclear decommissioning services in Europe involve the dismantling of power reactors, primarily in Germany, where eight high-capacity reactors are being closed. This process is lengthy and costly, requiring substantial capital from both operators and governments. The market growth is driven by increasing funds for decommissioning in countries like Germany, contributing significantly to the European energy mix. Various reactor types, including PWR, BWR, LWGR, and VVER, require these services upon reaching the end of their life cycles.

Research Analysis

The Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market in Europe is experiencing significant growth due to the operational life of numerous Nuclear Facilities, Power Plants, and Nuclear Installations approaching their end. Environmental considerations, including the safe management of Nuclear Fuel and Radioactive Materials, are paramount. Decontamination processes are essential for Nuclear Decommissioning, with methods varying for Water-Cooled Reactors and Gas-Cooled Reactors.

Safety concerns for the Public necessitate Immediate Dismantling in some cases, while Deferred Dismantling is an option for others. The energy transition towards Renewable Sources and the reduction of Ozone-depleting and Greenhouse Gases from Nuclear Energy are also driving factors. Mishappenings, such as Nuclear Accidents, further emphasize the importance of effective Nuclear Decommissioning Services.

Market Research Overview

The Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market in Europe is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing focus on nuclear energy decarbonization and the decommissioning of aging nuclear power plants. This market involves the removal of nuclear fuel, the dismantling of structures, and the safe disposal of radioactive waste. The process is complex and requires specialized expertise and advanced technologies. The market is driven by factors such as stringent regulations, increasing public awareness, and the need for sustainable energy solutions.

The demand for nuclear decommissioning services is expected to continue as European countries transition towards a low-carbon economy. The market encompasses various activities such as site preparation, fuel handling, structural dismantling, and waste management. The use of innovative technologies, including robotics and artificial intelligence, is transforming the industry and making decommissioning safer and more efficient.

