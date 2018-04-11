Nuclear Energy Demand Projected to Grow

Nuclear power has become a major producer of electric energy. The U.S. Department of Commerce estimates the global civil nuclear market to be valued between $500 and $740 billion over the next 10 years (by 2026) and to have the potential to generate more than $100 billion in U.S. exports and thousands of new jobs. In addition, the Global Energy Outlook Report projects that nuclear power will have to double by 2050 for the world to meet international climate change goals and the energy needs of an expanding global population, which is expected to grow to 10 billion by 2050. Anfield Energy Inc. (OTC: ANLDF), Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ), Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR), Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU), Fission Uranium Corp (OTC: FCUUF)

A report by Forbes indicates the potential of USA's involvement in the nuclear energy technology market. "The global market for nuclear reactors is at least $75 billion per year, even more if you include lucrative fuel and maintenance contracts (see figure). American products use to dominate this sector, but Russia, Korea, and China have passed us. The U.S. could easily compete for these billion-dollar contracts using advanced reactors. This would employ tens of thousands of American engineers, manufacturers, and tradesmen, and open up entirely new markets for the United States. But only if we move fast to finish development and construction of these new designs," Forbes reports.

Anfield Energy Inc. (OTCQB: ANLDF) is also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker (TSX-V: AEC). Today the company announced breaking news that it has, "engaged BRS Engineering to complete a mineral resource report for the Taylor Ranch uranium project in Wyoming. The Taylor Ranch project was purchased from Uranium One Americas Inc. ("Uranium One") in September 2016 and is one of the 25 uranium mining properties acquired in the Black Hills, Powder River Basin, Great Divide Basin, Laramie Basin, Shirley Basin and Wind River Basin areas of Wyoming. As a key part of this 2016 transaction, Anfield also signed a Resin Processing Agreement with Uranium One whereby Anfield would process up to 500,000 pounds per annum of its mined material at Uranium One's Irigaray processing plant in Wyoming.

Corey Dias, Anfield CEO, states "We are pleased to update and further delineate another uranium resource from amongst the 25 uranium projects acquired in Wyoming. Including the recently-commissioned Charlie Project resource report, this will be only the fifth NI 43-101 resource report commissioned for our Wyoming projects. So far, Anfield's three completed resource reports have increased its Indicated uranium resource portfolio by approximately 3.6 million pounds and its Inferred uranium resource by approximately 4.5 million pounds. Given that 80% of Anfield's Wyoming projects have yet to be addressed in terms of resource delineation, we believe a significant pipeline is emerging. Importantly, Anfield remains on course to deliver on its strategy of creating a long-term viable uranium production complex in Wyoming as a vital part of its portfolio of U.S. uranium assets".

About The Taylor Ranch Project - The Taylor Ranch Project is located in the Powder River Basin Uranium District in portions of Campbell, Converse, and Johnson Counties, Wyoming. Mineral rights at the Taylor Ranch Project include mining claims, Wyoming State leases, and private leases totaling some 6,080 acres. Regional exploration drilling programs were conducted in the 1970's by the American Nuclear-Tennessee Valley Authority partnership, Conoco Minerals, and Kerr McGee. During this time ISR was not a common mining practice for the recovery of uranium and the discovery of shallower mineralization on the nearby Moore Ranch became the focus exploration to the detriment of deeper deposits such as Taylor Ranch. Subsequently, Power Resource Inc. began property acquisition at Taylor Ranch in 1993 and later formed a joint venture with Cotter Corp. A 1996 internal summary report by PRI titled "Properties, Ore Reserves and Resources", states the "Wide spaced exploration has intercepted ore grade mineralization and defined several thousand feet of mineralized roll fronts systems at depths of 800 to 1,000 feet."

In 2007-2008 Uranium One drilled 224 rotary drill holes with a total footage of 203,525, at a cost of approximately $694,000 US, on the Taylor Ranch Project. An internal report titled "Taylor Ranch Drilling Report" dated May 15, 2008, provides a summary of drilling results. Uranium One did not complete a 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for the Taylor Ranch Project. Drilling identified mineralized trends in the 30, 40, 50, 60, and 70 sandstone units of the Wasatch Formation with the majority of higher grade intercepts in the 30 and 40 sand units. Drill results are summarized in the following table.

Total GT GT Taylor Ranch Footage Holes GT > 0.5 0.25-0.5 0.1-0.25 Anomalous Sept '07 - Jan '08 203,525 224 25 24 37 138

About BRS - BRS, Inc. is an engineering and geology consulting corporation with expertise in mining and mineral exploration. Of particular note, it specializes in uranium exploration, mineral resource evaluation, mine design, feasibility, mine operations, and reclamation. It has completed numerous uranium projects including technical reports and feasibility studies for underground, open pit, ISR, and conventional uranium mills. Representative projects include technical reports and due diligence for project financing for conventional uranium projects including the Sheep Mountain and the JAB-RD open pit in Wyoming, the Cibola Project in New Mexico, the Coles Hill, Virginia open pit and underground mine, and numerous ISR uranium projects in Wyoming and Paraguay. Douglas L. Beahm, P.E., P.G., the principal engineer at BRS, is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 with 40 years of professional and managerial experience. Mr. Beahm has a proven track record in a variety of mining and mine reclamation projects including surface and underground mining, heap leach recovery, ISR, and uranium mill tailings projects. Mr. Beahm's experience includes coal, precious metals, and industrial minerals, but his emphasis throughout his career has been on uranium. Mr. Beahm has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release."

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is one of the world's largest uranium producers providing about 16% of world uranium production. The company are also a leading supplier of uranium refining, conversion and fuel manufacturing services required to generate one of the cleanest sources of electricity available. Most of Cameco's operating experience is in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, home to the world's largest, high-grade uranium deposits. Mining in this area presents geological, technical and logistical challenges that Cameco has effectively managed using innovative methods such as raise boring and jet boring. Cameco's uranium projects are properties that may be developed into uranium-producing operations at some point in the future. The most significant are Yeelirrie and Kintyre in Australia, and the Millennium deposit in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) is focused on developing energy-related minerals. The Company has developed a dominant land position in three prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah in preparation for exploration and potential development of any lithium resources that may be discovered there. In addition, WWR remains focused on advancing the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey when uranium prices permit economic development of this project. In Texas, the Company has two licensed and currently idled uranium processing facilities and approximately 11,000 acres (4,400 ha) of prospective ISR uranium projects. In New Mexico, the Company controls mineral rights encompassing approximately 188,700 acres (76,394 ha) in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt, which is one of the largest concentrations of sandstone-hosted uranium deposits in the world. Incorporated in 1977, WWR also owns an extensive information database of historic drill hole logs, assay certificates, maps and technical reports for uranium properties located in the Western United States. Last month, the company announced its results for fiscal year 2017 ending December 31, 2017, and also discussed its business outlook and its energy minerals business development for 2018. The company continued to maintain its uranium properties on standby, awaiting improved uranium prices. Activities included continued restoration/reclamation activities in South Texas, while in New Mexico, the Company negotiated extensions on the Cebolleta and Juan Tafoya leases.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) owns 100% of the high-grade Keno Hill Silver District in Canada's Yukon. Recently, the company announced that on April 3, 2018 its wholly owned US subsidiary, Alexco Water and Environment Inc., entered into a Master Services Agreement with Colorado Legacy Land LLC to become the Operator of Responsible Charge for the Schwartzwalder Mine and the former Cañon City Uranium Mill reclamation and cleanup projects located approximately 45 miles northwest and 115 miles south of Denver, respectively. The two projects comprise a total of approximately 3,300 acres of freehold land which are subject to a mine reclamation permit and radiation materials licenses.

Fission Uranium Corp (OTCQX: FCUUF) is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Last month, the company announce results from its final drill holes completed during the winter program at its' PLS property, in Canada\'s Athabasca Basin region. These include six resource-upgrade holes, which intercepted wide, high-grade radioactivity, including PLS18-573 (line 510E), which returned 11.65m of total composite >10,000 cps in 119.0M of total composite mineralization. In addition, nineteen geotechnical holes including three rock mechanic and sixteen overburden holes were completed along with two hydrogeology holes as Fission continues to acquire and evaluate data for the PLS pre-feasibility study "PFS" planned to be completed by the end of 2018.

