Nuclear Forces Mobilized in Wake of Soleimani's Death, States Physicians for Civil Defense

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a report that the Pentagon declines to comment on, six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers have been deployed to Diego Garcia, a British-owned island base in the Indian Ocean. This is beyond the current range of Iranian ballistic missiles.

"Missiles launched from Iran are of course not the only threat in today's tense world," comments Jane M. Orient, M.D., president of Physicians for Civil Defense. "General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone strike, was reportedly involved in planning terrorist strikes. His death does not end those threats."

According to an October 2019 report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS), Iran has cultivated relationships with drug-smuggling cartels and has sought to place Quds Force (Iranian-backed terrorist) operatives in Latin America. Americans need to be aware of threats from south of an unsecured border or from sleeper cells, warns Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch.

"Beyond the direct casualties, terrorism causes panic, chaos, and over-reaction—a tremendous force multiplier for achieving an enemy's objective of disrupting society," Dr. Orient pointed out.

The Cold War civil defense program, dismantled over decades, helped protect civilians against all hazards, not just nuclear war. "Recent events show the necessity of planning for civilian protection. With the current default of 'self-help,' responsible citizens need to retrieve the information once provided by government and still available to those who seek it," Dr. Orient states.

"First responders, emergency managers, and law enforcement officers need to ask themselves, 'What will I do if there's (a dirty bomb, a nuclear explosion, a hostage situation…).' Citizens need to ask whether they can stay inside ('shelter in place') for a few days, and what to do if they see a bright flash (drop and cover)," she suggested.

