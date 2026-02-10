Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market to Reach $16.1 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 11.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer & cardiovascular diseases and advancements in technology drive the growth of the global nuclear medicine equipment market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market by Product (Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET)), by Application (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, and Other Applications), by End User (Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Academic and Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033." According to the report, the global nuclear medicine equipment industry generated $5.5 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach $16.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer & cardiovascular diseases, rise in awareness regarding efficacy of nuclear medicine equipment for early diagnosis of different type of cancers, and advancements in technology drive the growth of the global nuclear medicine equipment market. However, high cost and lack of availability of efficient data and evidence regarding nuclear medicine equipment restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investments to promote research and technological advancements create new opportunities in the coming years.

How Are Consumer Preferences Shaping Market Trends?

Patients and healthcare providers majorly prefer imaging techniques that deliver accurate results. This makes way for early diagnosis and effective treatment methods. Nuclear medicine offers functional imaging that reveals biological activity which supports early diagnosis and effective treatment. Patients also seek for diagnostics that enable faster treatment planning and better outcomes. This drives the demand for nuclear medicine market. There is an increase in preference for personalized care support as well. The adoption of targeted radionuclide therapies that support precision treatment options help improve quality of life for the patient. Further, healthcare providers prefer integrated workflows that connect imaging results with electronic health records. This encourages vendors to offer systems with better software integration, AI-enhanced diagnostics, and user-friendly interfaces.

The single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) segment held the highest market share

Based on product, the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global nuclear medicine equipment market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of cancer across the world. However, the positron emission tomography (PET) segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in usage to enhance the accuracy of nuclear medicine imaging in the field of clinical oncology and diagnosis of brain tumor.

The hospitals segment to continue its leadership status by 2030

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global nuclear medicine equipment market and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of cancer and the surge in demand for nuclear medicine equipment in hospitals. However, the academic and research institutes segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increase in research and development activities toward nuclear medicines.

North America to continue its lead position by 2030

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global live chat software market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure and the presence of major key players in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of cancer & other chronic diseases, rise in awareness about early diagnosis of cancer, and untapped potential in the region.

What Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, or Partnerships Are Shaping the Market?

The mergers and acquisitions in recent years focused on strengthening portfolios in imaging and radiopharmaceuticals. The partnerships and collaborations also aimed to increase adoption by improving diagnostic accuracy and clinical workflow. The radiopharmaceuticals sector witnessed increase in partnerships between producers and hospital networks or research institutions. Some acquisitions involved smaller biotech firms with promising theranostic agents. This made way for larger firms to expand into targeted therapies. Joint ventures between supply chain partners and imaging providers helped address logistics challenges across the nuclear medicine sector.

How Are Companies Addressing Supply Chain and Cost Challenges?

Companies and healthcare networks are investing in regional production facilities and diversified distribution channels. Partnerships with logistics providers and use of predictive demand planning help ensure timely delivery of radiotracers. Further, manufacturers focus on offering leasing, financing plans, and modular equipment options. This helps reduce costs. Service agreements that include maintenance and software updates also help lower the total cost of ownership.

Leading Market Players

Simen Healthineers

Fujifilm Holdings

Canon Inc

Digirad Corporation

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

SurgicEye GmbH

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bozlu Holding

Nuerosoft Medical Systems

How Intense Is Market Competition and What Defines Competitive Advantage?

Competition in nuclear medicine is moderately high. Market players compete on technology performance, product reliability, clinical utility, and total cost of ownership. Companies that bring higher-resolution imaging, faster scanning times, improved quantification, and lower radiation doses are gaining traction among clinicians. Also, major players focus on software analytics, AI tools, and workflow automation. Further, innovation in radiopharmaceutical is also gaining popularity. Firms with a clinically validated tracer portfolio attract more partnerships. Hospitals and clinics value reliable maintenance, training, and supply continuity for radiotracers.

What Is the Long-Term Outlook for the Market?

The nuclear medicine market is poised to experience growth owing to rise in prevalence of cancer and surge in aging population. Further, focus on precision medicine and developments in AI-enhanced diagnostics and hybrid imaging systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Developments in nuclear medicine sector are also anticipated to be opportunistic for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

