Nuclear medicine market size to grow by USD 8,057.89 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing research activities to widen the applications of hybrid imaging is a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nuclear medicine market size is projected to progress at a CAGR of 16.48% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 8,057.89 million during the forecast period. Increased use of nuclear medicine for detecting diseases at an early stage drives the growth of the nuclear medicine market. Various medical applications, such as diagnosing central nervous system conditions, treating intracranial tumors and arteriovenous malformations, and aiding in cardiac and breast disease diagnoses predominately use nuclear imaging techniques. Generally, therapeutic and diagnostic procedures utilize nuclear medicine for detecting various diseases. These include particularly heart diseases through SPECT scanning systems and PET scanners. Such techniques accurately detect molecular activity. Hence, factors such as the increasing utilization of nuclear medicine for early disease detection drive the growth of the nuclear medicine market during the forecast period. For further information on market growth and size -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nuclear Medicine Market 2023-2027

Nuclear medicine market trend - Growing research activities to widen the applications of hybrid imaging

Growing research activities to widen the applications of hybrid imaging is an emerging nuclear medicine market trend. SPECT and PET/CT systems are widely utilized in oncology, particularly in the US, leading to the growing R&D activities to broaden hybrid imaging's scope. Furthermore, researchers focus on extending the application of dual optical and PET/CT probes to detect atherosclerotic plaque inflammation non-invasively. There is a rise in studies on hybrid systems for treating complex neurological disorders. The disorders include using hybrid imaging to understand brain connectivity in neuropsychiatric disorders. More importantly, radiopharmaceuticals have fewer side effects as compared with their potential benefits. This is one of the major factors for the recommendation of nuclear medicine for various diagnostic and treatment purposes. Presently, there are no known long-term side effects of low-dose exposure to radiopharmaceuticals. Some health hazards may be caused owing to radiopharmaceuticals, such as soreness, bleeding, and swelling at the site of injection, but these are quite rarely observed. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) stated that approximately 1-6 reactions had been observed in every 100,000 injections. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the nuclear medicine market during the forecast period.

Further information on trends – Request a sample report

Other Key Data Covered in Nuclear medicine market report-

Detailed information on factors, including driver details

Market segmentation by Product (Radiotherapeutics and Equipment SPECT and PET), Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, and Others), and Geography ( North America , Asia , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW))

Precise estimation of the nuclear medicine market size and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

and changes in consumer behavior Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crowdfunding market vendors

the growth of crowdfunding market vendors A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Growth of the industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Download Sample Report to get an overview of market size, historic market values with future estimates, analysis of segmentation, current market dynamics, competitive intelligence with key developments and growth strategies of major players.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Nuclear Medicine Market - Company Analysis

The global nuclear medicine market is highly competitive owing to the presence of a large number of global and regional vendors. Vendors such as Bayer, Cardinal Health, Novartis, and GE Healthcare offer a broad range of products, have substantial financial, manufacturing, sales, marketing, and distribution resources, make significant investments in R&D, and have strong geographical coverage. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Bayer AG, Bracco Spa, Cardinal Health Inc., Eckert and Ziegler AG, ECZACIBASI MONROL NUCLEAR PRODUCTS CO., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lantheus Holdings Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc, Medi-Radiopharma, Mirion Technologies Inc., Necsa, Novartis AG, Siemens Healthineers AG.

Company Offerings

Bayer AG - The company offers nuclear medicine such as MEDRAD Intego.

- The company offers nuclear medicine such as MEDRAD Intego. Bracco Spa - The company offers nuclear medicine such as Cardiogen 82.

- The company offers nuclear medicine such as Cardiogen 82. Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers nuclear medicine such as Fluorine F 18 fludeoxyglucose.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The precision medicine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 54.07 billion. This precision medicine market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (oncology, CNS, respiratory, immunology, and others), technology (bioinformatics, gene sequencing, drug discovery, precision molecular diagnostic, and big data analytics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is notably driving the market growth.

The sports medicine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,647.14 million. This sports medicine market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (knee treatment, hip treatment, shoulder treatment, spine treatment, and others), product (reconstructive products, support and recovery products, and accessories), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing incidence of sports injuries is notably driving the sports medicine market growth.

Nuclear Medicine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,057.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.03 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bayer AG, Bracco Spa, Cardinal Health Inc., Eckert and Ziegler AG, ECZACIBASI MONROL NUCLEAR PRODUCTS CO., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lantheus Holdings Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc, Medi-Radiopharma , Mirion Technologies Inc., Necsa, Novartis AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd., Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Tema Sinergie SpA, and TTG Imaging Solutions LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global nuclear medicine market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global nuclear medicine market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Radiotherapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Radiotherapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Radiotherapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Radiotherapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Radiotherapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Equipment (SPECT and PET) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Equipment (SPECT and PET) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Equipment (SPECT and PET) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Equipment (SPECT and PET) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Equipment (SPECT and PET) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cardiology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Cardiology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cardiology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Cardiology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Cardiology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Neurology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Neurology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Neurology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Neurology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Neurology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bayer AG

Exhibit 115: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 116: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 118: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Bayer AG - Segment focus

12.4 Bracco Spa

Exhibit 120: Bracco Spa - Overview



Exhibit 121: Bracco Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Bracco Spa - Key offerings

12.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 123: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Eckert and Ziegler AG

Exhibit 128: Eckert and Ziegler AG - Overview



Exhibit 129: Eckert and Ziegler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Eckert and Ziegler AG - Key news



Exhibit 131: Eckert and Ziegler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Eckert and Ziegler AG - Segment focus

12.7 ECZACIBASI MONROL NUCLEAR PRODUCTS CO.

Exhibit 133: ECZACIBASI MONROL NUCLEAR PRODUCTS CO. - Overview



Exhibit 134: ECZACIBASI MONROL NUCLEAR PRODUCTS CO. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: ECZACIBASI MONROL NUCLEAR PRODUCTS CO. - Key offerings

12.8 GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 136: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 IBA Radiopharma Solutions

Exhibit 140: IBA Radiopharma Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 141: IBA Radiopharma Solutions - Business segments



Exhibit 142: IBA Radiopharma Solutions - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: IBA Radiopharma Solutions - Segment focus

12.10 Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 149: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 150: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 152: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.12 Mallinckrodt Plc

Exhibit 154: Mallinckrodt Plc - Overview



Exhibit 155: Mallinckrodt Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Mallinckrodt Plc - Key news



Exhibit 157: Mallinckrodt Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Mallinckrodt Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Medi-Radiopharma

Exhibit 159: Medi-Radiopharma - Overview



Exhibit 160: Medi-Radiopharma - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Medi-Radiopharma - Key offerings

12.14 Necsa

Exhibit 162: Necsa - Overview



Exhibit 163: Necsa - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Necsa - Key offerings

12.15 Novartis AG

Exhibit 165: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 166: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Novartis AG - Segment focus

12.16 Siemens Healthineers AG

Exhibit 169: Siemens Healthineers AG - Overview



Exhibit 170: Siemens Healthineers AG - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Siemens Healthineers AG - Key news



Exhibit 172: Siemens Healthineers AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Siemens Healthineers AG - Segment focus

12.17 Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 174: Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio