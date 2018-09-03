Nuclear Plant Life Extension (PLEX) Market, Update 2018 - Global Market Size, Average Cost, Trends, and Key Country Analysis to 2030

PUNE, India, September 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global Nuclear PLEX Market. It explains the key drivers and challenges affecting the market and provides data covering historic and forecast nuclear PLEX market size, globally, and in nine key nuclear power markets - US, Canada, France, UK Spain, Russian Federation, Ukraine, Japan, and Republic of Korea.

- Wind power market study at global level and at key country level covering nine key countries in depth, and another 13 smaller nuclear PLEX markets.



- Coverage of the key growth drivers and challenges related to each country's PLEX market, and the influence of the environment and the country's economy on the market.



- Historic (2010-2017) and forecast (2018-2030) data for cumulative and annual installed nuclear power capacity and generation is provided at global and key country level.



- The number and capacity of reactors starting PLEX each year during the historic and forecast periods.



- Capital cost and market size data at key country and global level.

- Facilitate decision-making by providing historical and forecast data in the nuclear PLEX market.



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the PLEX market.



- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential.



- Maximize potential in the growth of the PLEX market



- Identify key partners and business-development avenues.



- Respond to business structure, strategy and prospects.

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Nuclear Power Market, Global



4. PLEX Market, Global



5. PLEX Market, US



6. PLEX Market, Canada



7. PLEX Market, France



8. PLEX Market, UK



9. PLEX Market, Spain, Russian Federation, Ukraine, Japan, Republic of Korea,



15. PLEX Market, Other Countries



16. Appendix

Table 1: PLEX Market, Global, Capacity of Reactors Starting PLEX, 2010-2030



Table 2: PLEX Market, Global, Market Size, 2010-2030



Table 3: PLEX Market, Global, Average Cost by Type of Reactor ($/kW), 2010-2030



Table 4: PLEX Market, Global, Market Size by Region, 2010-2030



Table 5: PLEX Market, Global, Number of Reactors starting PLEX by Region, 2010-2030



Table 6: PLEX Market, US, Average Cost by Type of Reactor ($/kW), 2010-2030



Table 7: PLEX Market, Canada, Average Cost by Type of Reactor ($/kW), 2010-2030



Table 8: PLEX Market, France, Average Cost by Type of Reactor ($/kW), 2010-2030



Table 9: PLEX Market, Spain, Average Cost by Type of Reactor ($/kW), 2010-2030



Table 10: PLEX Market, Russian Federation, Average Cost by Type of Reactor ($/kW), 2010-2030



Table 11: Abbreviations

