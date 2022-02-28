Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market to Reach $58.4 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 3.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market by Reactor Type (Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR), Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), Boiling Water Reactor (BWR), Light Water Graphite Reactor (LWGR), Gas Cooled Reactor (GCR), and Others) and Equipment Type (Island Equipment and Auxiliary Equipment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030." According to the report, the global nuclear power plant and equipment industry generated $41.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $58.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in energy demand, prerequisite of cleaner generation of power, and innovative headways in nuclear power equipment drive the global nuclear power plant and equipment market. However, difficulties in the administration of atomic waste of nuclear waste hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in reliability on nuclear energy in the Asia-Pacific region creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (225 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/970

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the nuclear power and the nuclear fuel industry in terms of supply and demand. The major impact has been on the supply side for uranium as different mining and nuclear fuel cycle facilities suspended their operations due to health concerns. This led to increase in the uranium price by 33% from its lowest point.

The demand for nuclear power is related to the demand for nuclear fuel. The demand for nuclear fuel impacted negatively due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reactor construction schedules have also been impacted during the lockdown. New reactor projects were halted temporarily. Reactor construction activities in the U.S., United Arab Emirates , France , Bangladesh , and the U.K. were impacted negatively.

The pressurized water reactor (PWR) segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on reactor type, the pressurized water reactor (PWR) segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global nuclear power plant and equipment market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to its stability at high temperatures. However, the light water graphite reactor (LWGR) segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/970?reqfor=covid

The auxiliary equipment segment to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on equipment type, the auxiliary equipment segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global nuclear power plant and equipment market, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to its vital role in ensuring safe operations in plants. The research also analyzes the island equipment segment.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to continue its lead position by 2030

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global nuclear power plant and equipment market, and is expected to continue its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in reliability on nuclear energy and rise in demand for power.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/970

Leading Market Players

BWX Technologies, Inc.

Dongfang Electric Co., Ltd.

Doosan Corporation

General Electric

Korea Electric Power Corporation

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Alstom SA

State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM)

Toshiba International Corporation

Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nuclear-power-plant-and-equipment-market/purchase-options

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports We Have:

Thermal Power Plant Market is projected to reach $1,820.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Geothermal Power Market is projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Steam Boiler Market is expected to reach $20.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Hydropower Generation Market was valued at $202.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $317.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Power Distribution Unit Market is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Electrostatic Precipitator Market is projected to reach $10.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market is projected to reach $1,042.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Electrolyzer Market is anticipated to generate $0.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Steam Turbine Market is projected to reach $30.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Virtual Power Plant Market is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Nuclear Energy Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Nuclear Electric Power Generation Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Nuclear Fuels Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Nuclear Waste Recycling Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Power System Simulator Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Nuclear Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Shunt Reactor Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research