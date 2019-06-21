Nuclear Power: The Future of the Global Market, 2024 -- Unprecedented Rise of Renewable Energy Set to Dent Market Prospects for Nuclear Power
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Nuclear Power: Reliable and Sustainable Electricity Source with Minimal Carbon Emissions
Global Nuclear Power Industry: Fast Facts
Myriad Benefits of Nuclear Power over Coal, Oil, and Gas to Drive the Vision of the Plutonium Economy
China's Growing Prominence in the Global Nuclear Power Industry
US Continues to Remain the Single Largest Nuclear Power Market in the World
Russia: Global Leader for Cutting-Edge Fast-Fission Reactor Technology
State of Nuclear Power in Major Markets Summarized
Japan's Fukushima Disaster: Major Growth Impeding Factor for the Global Nuclear Power Industry
Despite Growth in Nuclear Power Generation, Contribution to the Global Energy Mix Declines
Interest in Nuclear Power Generation Continues to Wane Globally
Innovation in Nuclear Power is the Key for Future of Sustainable Energy
Need for International Cooperation: The Solution to Nuclear Power Industry Woes
Global Market Outlook: Optimistic Long Term Outlook amidst Short Term Issues and Challenges
Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities in the Near Term
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Urgent Need to De-carbonize Energy Production for Mitigating Climate Change Sustains Market Growth for Nuclear Power
Despite Numerous Issues and Challenges, Nuclear Energy Offers Clean Electricity and Energy Independence
Low-carbon Nuclear Electricity Critical for Realizing the 2C Scenario
Will Nuclear Power Generation Result in Long-Term Ecological Impact: The Debate Continues
Growing Number of New Plant Constructions Offset Reactor Retirements and Benefit Nuclear Capacity Expansion
Construction and Upgrading of Nuclear Plants
Capacity Gains through Uprating
Plant Retirements and Lifetime Extensions
Accounting for Two-Thirds of Under-Construction Reactors Globally, Asia-Pacific Remains at the Forefront of Nuclear Power Generation
Uprating and Life-Extension of Existing Nuclear Reactors Lend Traction to Market Growth
Need to Complement Fossil Fuel Power with Sustainable Nuclear Power for Meeting Surging Electricity Demand: An Important Growth Driver
Ballooning Global Population and Exponential Increase in Urbanization Propel Electricity Demand
Developing Countries to Drive Electricity Consumption and Production
Tougher Safety Norms: A Boon for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Monitoring
Uranium Prices to Power Higher in Sync with Growing Global Nuclear Power Capacity
Number of Existing and Potential Applications Drive Lithium Demand in the Nuclear Power Industry
4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Radical Innovations Poised to Curtail the Waning Interest in Nuclear Power
Wider Deployment of the Tested 20-Century Technology
Inventing Something Much Superior
More Focus on Fusion
Nuclear Fusion Reactors: The Next Frontier for Nuclear Power Technology
Innovative Nuclear Energy Efforts by the NICE Initiative and MIT's CANES
Small Modular Reactors: A Potentially Revolutionary Nuclear Technology
Advantages of SMRs
SMR: The Apt Solution for Resolving Size Issues of Large Scale Nuclear Plants?
Offshore Reactors: Flexible, Cheaper and Safer Nuclear Power Generation Option
Nuclear Power-Reactors Experience Continued Improvements in Technology and Design
Heavy Water Reactors: Moderated and Cooled by Heavy Water
5. ISSUES & CHALLENGES
Unprecedented Rise of Renewable Energy Set to Dent Market Prospects for Nuclear Power
Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution
High Capital Intensiveness of Nuclear Power Plants
Despite Ongoing Evolution in Nuclear Reactor Technologies, Nuclear Construction Hits Numerous Roadblocks
Construction Status of Major Generation III+ Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide
Factors Responsible for Construction Delays and Ongoing Efforts for Extending Operational Lifetime of NPPs
Standardization, Continuity and Strict Centralization Key to Reducing Nuclear Energy Costs
Reasons for Increase in Cost and Construction Time
Experience and Standardization Critical for Managing Costs and Minimizing Construction Time
The South Korean Model Reduces Cost and Accelerates Construction
Centralization, Standardization and Continuity Critical
6. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Focus on Select Global Players
8.2 Recent Industry Activity
Rosatom to Construct a Nuclear Power Plant Project in China
Rosatom Opens New Floating Nuclear Power Plant
Exelon Generation Acquires the Everett LNG Facility
Bruce Power Receives Power Reactor Operating License Renewal
IAEA Enters into an Agreement with NEI
EDF and VEOLIA Enter into Partnership Agreement
EDF Signs a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with GE
EON and RWE Enter into Merger
CNCC Enters into Merger with China Nuclear
CNNC Signs a MoU with New AREVA
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
